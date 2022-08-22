Got message to break AAP, join BJP for withdrawing CBI ED cases: Manish Sisodia

Three days after his house was raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the alleged “excise scam”, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday claimed that he has received a “BJP message” offering to withdraw all the CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) cases if he broke the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and crossed over to the Bharatiya Janata Party.

“I have received a BJP message-break AAP and cross over to BJP and all the CBI-ED cases will be withdrawn. My response to BJP is that I am a a descendant of Maharana Pratap, I am Rajput. I will never bow before corrupt conspirators. All the cases against me are fake. they can do whatever they want to do,” Sisodia tweeted.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said that the allegations made by Sisodia were fictional stories. “Nobody can compete with Manish Sisodia in writing such fictional stories. He should start writing Bollywood scripts, now that his political career is over,” he added. The party’s Delhi unit has said that “more revelations” about the “liquor scam” will be made on Monday.

AAP national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that while the country is facing challenges like inflation and falling rupee, the BJP is busy to topple the elected governments in the country. “The rupee is falling, citizens are facing inflation, unemployment is sky high and these people are playing with CBI ED. They are busy in toppling elected governments, they hurl abuses all through the day. Where will people go to express their grievances,” Kejriwal tweeted.

On Friday, CBI raided the residence of Sisodia, who is at the center of a controversy regarding the alleged “excise scam”, and 30 other locations. While the Aam Aadmi Party condemned the raids with Kejriwal claiming the agency has been “asked from above” to harass its leaders, the BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy. The 15-hour-long searches at Sisodia’s house, the residence of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and former excise commissioner Arava Gopi Krishna and 29 other places took place after CBI registered a first information report (FIR) for alleged corruption and bribery in formulation and execution of the Delhi Excise Policy brought out last November.

Both Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Monday morning left for Gujarat for campaigning for the upcoming assembly polls. While leaving from his house for Gujarat, Sisodia said that Delhi has worked a lot in the sectors of education, health and employment over the last 7-8 years and now similar works are being carried out in Punjab over the last 5 months. “Now people of Gujarat also want to give an opportunity to us. I will be staying in Gujarat for two days, visit many places and appeal to people that the BJP has not been able to do anything in the sectors of inflation, education, health, employment and they should provide one opportunity to us. They will see that the AAP will turnaround things and work in these sectors in the next 5 years,” Sisodia said.