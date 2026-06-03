Govt notifies changes in Immigration and Foreigners Rules, 2025

The Union home ministry has notified the changes to the Immigration and Foreigners Rules 2025, mandating foreigners in India on visas for 180 days or less to register themselves “any time before the expiry of the said period of 180 days” in case they want to stay beyond the visa period. Passengers outside the Delhi airport. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

The new provision, notified on Monday, will replace the previous rule that required the registration within 14 days after the expiry of 180 days of arrival in India.

The foreigners on a visa for over 180 days with a stipulation that “each stay shall not exceed 180 days” and who wish to stay in India beyond that period on any single occasion or in the aggregate in a calendar year shall have to register “anytime before the expiry of 180 days”.

The new rule makes it clear that such registration will now be granted “only in emergent circumstances”. It provides some relief to children whose one or both parents are foreigners. Previous rules stipulated that upon the birth of the child in such cases, parents had to electronically intimate the registration officer within 30 days to avail visa services, including the grant of a new visa and exit permission on the designated online portal or the mobile application.

According to the new notification, this sub-rule shall not apply in cases wherein either of the parents is an Indian citizen and such parent wishes to retain the Indian citizenship of the child.

It says that if the child acquires citizenship of a foreign country while in India at a later stage, either of the parents shall inform the registration officer within 30 days of the child acquiring the citizenship of the foreign country.

The notification revises provisions relating to reporting requirements and administrative procedures for every hospital, nursing home, or other medical institution providing medical and lodging facilities.