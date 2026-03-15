New Delhi, The nominations and recommendations for the Padma awards to be announced on Republic Day 2027 for people's exceptional achievements and service began on Sunday. Govt starts receiving Padma award nominations for Republic Day 2027

The last date for filing the nominations is July 31, 2026, a government statement said.

"The nominations and recommendations for Padma Awards will only be received online on the Rashtriya Puraskar Portal https://awards.gov.in," it said.

The Padma Awards, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, are amongst the highest civilian awards of the country.

The awards are being announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year since their institution in 1954, to recognise "work of distinction", it said.

These awards are given for distinguished and exceptional achievements and service in all fields and disciplines, such as Art, Literature and Education, Sports, Medicine, Social Work, Science and Engineering, Public Affairs, Civil Service, Trade and Industry etc, the government said.

"All persons without distinction of race, occupation, position or sex are eligible for these awards. Government servants including those working with PSUs, except doctors and scientists, are not eligible for Padma Awards," it said.

The statement said the government is "committed" to transform Padma Awards into "people's Padma".

"All citizens are, therefore, requested to make nominations/recommendations, including self-nomination. Concerted efforts may be made to identify talented persons whose excellence and achievements really deserve to be recognised from amongst women, weaker sections of the society, SCs and STs, divyang persons and who are doing selfless service to the society," it said.

The nominations and recommendations should contain all relevant details specified in the format available on the portal, clearly bringing out the distinguished and exceptional achievements and service of the person recommended in her and his respective field and discipline, it said.

"Details in this regard are also available under the heading 'Awards and Medals' on the website of the Ministry of Home Affairs and on the Padma Awards Portal ," it said.

The statutes and rules relating to these awards are also available on the website, the statement added.

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