e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday

Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday

The attack in early hours of September 28, 2016 was in response to an attack by Pakistan on an army base in Kashmir’s Uri on September 18 in which 19 soldiers were killed.

india Updated: Sep 27, 2020 13:22 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The surgical strike was carried out under the leadership of PM Modi, defence minister Manohar Parrikar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.
The surgical strike was carried out under the leadership of PM Modi, defence minister Manohar Parrikar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.(HT File Photo)
         

The central government will celebrate the fourth anniversary of 2016’s surgical strikes against terrorist camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir by the Indian army on September 28.

The strike on the night of September 27-28 in 2016 was in response to an attack by Pakistan on an army base in Kashmir’s Uri on September 18 in which 19 soldiers were killed.

Here is all you need to know about Surgical Strike Day:

• Pakistan army launched a deadly attack on a military base in Uri, killing 19 Indian soldiers on September 18, 2016.

• The army responded by conducting surgical strikes against terror pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

• The attack was carried out under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, defence minister Manohar Parrikar and National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval. “India will neither forgive nor forget,” PM Modi had declared less than a week after the Uri attack.

• The army’s build-up for the strikes began on September 24. The special forces squads set out for the mission armed with night-vision devices, Tavor 21 and AK-47 assault rifles, rocket-propelled grenades, shoulder-fired missiles, Heckler and Koch pistols, high explosive grenades and plastic explosives. The teams were 30-strong each and had specific targets.

• The plan was such that teams with distant targets left early on September 27 evening so that all strikes would be coordinated. The instructions were that all teams would engage the terrorists simultaneously so that none could rescue another.

• Civilians living close to border in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab were evacuated started at 10 pm on September 27, before Indian soldiers went across.

• Sentries at the launchpads were neutralised by snipers before the troops went in and finished the job.

• All teams returned to their bases by 9 am on September 28. One Indian army soldier lost his life in the operation.

• Army said Indian soldiers razed six launchpads to the ground and gunned down 45 terrorists at various locations.

• In 2018, two years after the attack, the government decided to celebrate September 28 as ‘Surgical Strike Day’.

tags
top news
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In