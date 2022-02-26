Govt working to expand health infra beyond big cities: PM Modi

NEW DELHI: The government is working to create a holistic health infrastructure that goes beyond the big cities, with the spirit of ‘one India, one health’, prime minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday.

“We want to build a health infrastructure in India which is beyond the big cities. With a spirit of ‘one India, one health’, essential health facilities to be brought in villages at block, district levels. The private sector will also play a key role in their maintenance and upgradation,” said PM Modi, while inaugurating the post union budget webinar of the union ministry of health and family welfare which is an initiative by the government to strengthen the health infrastructure of the country.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the need for introducing the latest technology in healthcare, which will bring about a revolution in the infrastructure. He also said that the government’s focus is not just health, but also wellness.

“Our focus is not just on health, but also on wellness. Three factors are taken into consideration (in budget), modern infrastructure and human resource expansion, encouraging research, and adopting modern and futuristic technology,” said Modi.

The Prime Minister in his address also hinted at the large number of students stuck in the war-torn Ukraine, and said that state governments should also work towards formulating policies for land allotment for medical education so that India can, in the coming years, produce doctors and paramedics to fulfill even the global demand.

“Our kids today are going to small countries to study, especially in medical education. Language is a problem there. They are still going… can our private sector not enter this field in a big way? Can our state governments not frame good policies for land allotment regarding this,” he said.

