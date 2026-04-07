GPS-based cross-border smuggling module busted in Barmer; Pak handler link exposed

Jaipur: The Rajasthan anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and Barmer police have busted a cross-border smuggling module, revealing a tech-driven network that used GPS coordinates, encrypted calls and “dead drop” methods to move drugs, cash and possibly weapons across the India-Pakistan border, police said. Khan retrieved five packets buried about 250 metres from the international border. (HT File Photo)

Additional director general (ADG) of Police Dinesh MN said the breakthrough came after the arrest of Salman Khan and Shankar Ram. During interrogation, Khan revealed that for the past six months, he had allegedly been in direct contact with a Pakistan-based handler, Masad , through a local contact, Rahim Khan.

The handler allegedly lured him with money and operated the network remotely by sharing precise locations via WhatsApp calls and Google Maps. The coordinates typically pointed to isolated areas near the international border fence, where drug packets were buried underground. The accused would dig out the consignments and move them as instructed.

On April 4, Khan retrieved five packets buried about 250 metres from the international border, hidden in a yellow plastic sack under a tree.

“The payment system combined digital transfers and cash drops. The accused received money in instalments...while larger payments were buried at secret locations and collected using GPS coordinates,” said ADG Dinesh MN.

The network was compartmentalised with operatives working alone. Chats, call logs and location data were deleted after every operation to avoid detection. The handler is suspected to have been active in Barmer’s border villages for the past several years, he said.

The investigation widened after the accused disclosed that the same routes were used to smuggle explosives and illegal weapons.

Following the inputs, ATS, the anti-gangster task force, Barmer police and intelligence agencies have launched coordinated raids and detained several suspects for questioning.

Senior officers, including ATS SP Gyan Chand Yadav and Barmer SP Chunar Ram Jat, are leading the probe.