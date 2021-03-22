Gujarat: Congress MLA says BJP candidates should have their homes pelted with stones
Congress MLA Chandrikaben Baria recently made a controversial statement in Morva Hadaf of Panchmahala district in Gujarat wherein she asked party workers to pelt stones on the house of the BJP candidates who won the recent panchayat elections, claiming they won by unfair means.
The by-election for the Morva Hadaf seat is slated to be held on April 17 and Congress is putting all its efforts to win the seat as it is considered to be the stronghold of the party. Congress state president Amit Chavda on Sunday organised a meeting in the electoral constituency which was led by Baria, the Congress MLA of the constituency.
During the meeting, Baria said, "BJP candidates who have won the recent panchayat elections should have their houses pelted with stones as they won with bogus votes using EVMs and by giving alcohol to voters."
She then challenged Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani to contest against her in the upcoming state assembly elections.
"If I have to be defeated in the coming assembly elections, the Chief Minister will himself have to get into the field," the Congress MLA said.
News updates from HT: Sanjay Raut warns against President's rule in Maharashtra
BJP-backed panel sweeps corporation polls in Goa’s Panaji
Bihar Congress unit proposes district-level dharna on farmers’ issues
Gujarat: Congress MLA asks party workers to pelt stones at BJP candidates' homes
Nagaland begins integrated settled farming project
4 terrorists killed, army personnel injured in J-K’s Shopian encounter
Next round of India-China talks looks positive on Gogra-Hot Springs
At least 400 mn accessed care in 70K Ayushman centres: Health ministry
Parliament LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2pm
Temperature falls as rain and snow lash Kashmir
Decoding the proposed changes in the POCSO Act
PM Modi to launch Jal Shakti Abhiyan today: All you need to know
India records nearly 47,000 new Covid-19 cases, 212 deaths; tally over 11.6 mn
Railways issues guidelines for security of women, to keep database of offenders
News updates from HT: Rainfall, thunderstorms predicted in parts of Delhi today
- Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.