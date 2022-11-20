Gujarat elections: Congress releases star campaigners’ list for phase 2

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, his Chhattisgarh counterpart Bhupesh Baghel and party veterans Digvijaya Singh and Ramesh Chennithala are likely to campaign for the Congress for the second phase of Gujarat elections.

Former chief ministers Kamal Nath and Ashok Chavan are also likely to campaign for the party for the second phase, in which 93 out of 182 seats will go to polls on December 5.

The names were declared in the party’s list of star campaigners or those whose campaign expenses would not be added to a candidate’s poll expenditure, as per rules of the Election Commission of India. The list, comprising 40 names, was released on Saturday.

Voting in Gujarat will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on December 1. The counting of votes will take place on December 8.

Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party presidents Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and a host of senior leaders from Gujarat are likely to campaign for the party for the second phase.

The party also listed Sachin Pilot from Rajasthan, Rajya Sabha leader Imran Pratapgarhi and Kanhaiya Kumar from Bihar as star campaigners for the concerned phase.

Former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party veteran Tariq Anwar, national spokesperson Pawan Khera, Congress prominent Dalit leader Udit Raj and chief of the party’s Punjab unit, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, are also part of the campaign.

Party leaders BK Hariprasad and Mohan Prakash, who are also the two central observers for the poll, have also been named in the list.