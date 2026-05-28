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    'Gujarat model has blown out': Akhilesh Yadav attacks BJP over UP power crisis

    Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav has criticised the ruling Party for electricity shortages and summer power cuts.

    Updated on: May 28, 2026 2:35 PM IST
    PTI
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    Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday slammed the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the power situation in the state, alleging that the much-touted "Gujarat model" had failed.

    Akhilesh Yadav has slammed BJP, says Gujarat model failed in Uttar Pradesh. (Hindustan Times)
    Akhilesh Yadav has slammed BJP, says Gujarat model failed in Uttar Pradesh. (Hindustan Times)

    In a post on X, Yadav said, "In UP, the transformer of the 'Gujarat model' has blown out. Sparks are flying from forcibly connected wires. Electricity metres are running even without power supply and the public is running after BJP leaders."

    ALSO READ | Can Uttar Pradesh’s power network handle growing load?

    Targeting the BJP leadership further, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "The trainers of big leaders themselves have failed, so what can be expected from their disciples?"

    He also claimed that people were questioning the BJP's response to crises.

    "The public is asking why BJP leaders raise their hands in surrender whenever a problem arises," Yadav said in the post.

    ALSO READ | Energy exchange runs dry as Uttar Pradesh faces multi-layered power challenge

    The remarks come amid opposition criticism over electricity-related issues in parts of Uttar Pradesh during the ongoing summer season.

    Yadav also shared a news report on "failure" of UP energy minister AK Sharma, a former Gujarat cadre IAS officer, in managing the power situation in the state.

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    Home/India News/'Gujarat Model Has Blown Out': Akhilesh Yadav Attacks BJP Over UP Power Crisis
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