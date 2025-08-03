Gurugram man stabbed to death by live-in partner for talking to wife

A 40-year-old scrap dealer was allegedly stabbed to death by his live-in partner in the DLF Phase 3 area of Gurugram following an argument about him talking to his wife. The deceased, who was already married, was in a relationship with the accused for over a year. Yashmeet Kaur is a resident of Ashok Nagar, Delhi, and has been arrested and confessed to the crime, (PTI/Representational Image)

The deceased, identified as Harish Sharma, is a resident of Baliawas village, Gurugram, and had been in a live-in relationship with the accused Yashmeet Kaur, 27, for more than a year, PTI reported. The two lived in a rented flat in Gurugram.

Sharma was also married and had two daughters who lived with his wife in the village. His wife was not well for some time, and Sharma often talked to her, which infuriated Kaur, police told PTI.

The incident happened on Saturday night when Kaur walked in on Sharma conversing with his wife, following which the couple had an argument. Post the argument, in a fit of rage, Kaur stabbed Sharma in the chest with a kitchen knife. Sharma was taken to the hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

A friend of the deceased, named Vijay alias Sethi, who was also reportedly present in another room, is also under investigation. Meanwhile, the victim's nephew has alleged that both Kaur and Vijay planned the murder.

Yashmeet Kaur is a resident of Ashok Nagar, Delhi, and has been arrested and confessed to the crime, adding that the murder weapon was retrieved along with blood stains mixed from the flat.

