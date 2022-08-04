Har Ghar Tiranga: Here’s the proper way to fold the national flag

Ahead of the 75th Independence Day this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government has launched the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign as part of which citizens have been urged to display or hoist the national flag at their homes between August 13 and 15. The Centre also shared a guide on how to correctly fold the Tricolour.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign, part of the Centre’s ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ initiative to celebrate the country’s 75 years of Independence, was launched last month.

Launching the campaign, Modi had said in a tweet that it will “deepen our connect with the national flag”.

“Today, 22nd July has a special relevance in our history. It was on this day in 1947 that our National Flag was adopted. Sharing some interesting nuggets from history including details of the committee associated with our Tricolour and the first Tricolour unfurled by Pandit Nehru,” the PM wrote in a tweet.

Before the movement kicks off, here are the steps laid down by the Centre to fold the national flag correctly:

Step 1: Place the Tricolour horizontally

Step 2: Make sure to fold the saffron and green bands beneath the white band.

Step 3: Now, fold the white band in such a way that only the Ashoka Chakra is visible with hints of the saffron and green bands.

Step 4: Carry the folded flag in arms or palms to keep it stored in a safe place.

