'Har Ghar Tiranga': Shah hoists flag at home, Himanta 'goosebumps' moment. Watch

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday morning was seen hoisting the tricolour at his residence along with his wife as the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign kicks off. The August 13-August 15 drive urges people to hoist the national flag at their homes to mark India’s 75th independence day.

In a video shared by news agency ANI, Amit Shah was seen hoisting the tricolour with his wife. The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign is a part of the government’s 'Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged citizens of the country to hoist flags at their homes and also change their social media display pictures to embrace the spirit of Independence Day celebrations.

In a move to allow the public to hoist the tricolour day and night, the Flag Code of India, 2002, was modified by the central government. The details of the July 20 order were shared by union home secretary Ajay Bhalla in a letter to secretaries of all central ministries and departments.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah hoist the tricolour at their residence as the #HarGharTiranga campaign begins today. pic.twitter.com/nvxJTgK7nC — ANI (@ANI) August 13, 2022

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also led a morning march in Guwahati in the spirit of the campaign.

Sharing photos and videos, he wrote in a tweet, "Delighted to begin my day with school students who spontaneously took part in the 'Prabhat Pheri' (a traditional morning march) taken out to celebrate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav ahead of #IndependenceDay. Their chanting of 'Vande Mataram' really gave me goosebumps! (sic)"

Live: Morning March (Prabhat Pheri) in connection with Har Ghar Tiranga at Guwahati https://t.co/M5y5ALNfEa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 13, 2022

Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel also led an event in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON