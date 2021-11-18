‘Hard decisions’ if denied BJP ticket: Manohar Parrikar’s son

Utpal Parrikar, son of late former Goa chief minister Manohar Parrikar, warned on Thursday that he may have to take “hard decisions” if he is denied ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ticket to contest assembly elections from Panaji even as he was ‘fully confident’ that he would get it. Manohar Parrikar represented the seat for over 25 years.

“I have already told the party that I wish to contest the elections from Panjim and I am fully confident that the party will give me a ticket,” said Utpal Parrikar.

Atanasio Monserrate, who represents the seat, defected to the BJP along with nine other lawmakers, who won the 2017 elections on Congress’s tickets.

Utpal Parrikar said it was not the time to speak about it when asked to elaborate on what he intended to do in case he is denied the ticket for the polls due next year. “I do not need to speak about that now. Manohar Parrikar did not get anything easy in his life. Similarly, I too will have to work for what I want. I may also be forced to make some hard decisions and I pray for the strength... I (need)...to take these decisions.” He added he may also stay with the BJP to fight. “When the time comes to make a decision, I will listen to the people. I have told the party and the party will give me (the ticket). I am confident.”

Utpal Parrikar, who visited a temple where a group of supporters wished him, was in contention for the BJP ticket for the by-election when his father passed away in 2019. But the ticket eventually went to Siddharth Kuncalienkar, who had resigned to allow Manohar Parrikar to contest when he returned to the state after a stint at the Centre as the defence minister to take over as Goa chief minister again. BJP allies sought Manohar Parrikar’s return as a condition to support the BJP in forming the government.

After minister Francis D’Souza passed away, the BJP gave the ticket to Joshua to contest the by-election from Mapusa.

State BJP chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that decisions regarding the party’s tickets are taken by the parliamentary board. “Anyone can stake a claim for the party’s ticket. The decision is ultimately taken by the party’s parliamentary board and not at the local level. I met him (Utpal Parrikar) recently we did not discuss anything about the ticket,” Tanavade said.