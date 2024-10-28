Haryana cop's refusal to pay 50 Rajasthan roadways bus ticket sparks inter-state row with tit for tat challans

A video of a heater argument between a female cop from Haryana and the conductor of a Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) bus is going viral on social media, after the woman refused to pay for the bus ticket and the conductor asked her to deboard the vehicle. Spat between Haryana cop, Rajasthan bus conductor goes viral

The viral video sparked a social media debate, and several buses of the Haryana and Rajasthan roadways have now been fined following the incident.

In the video, the RSRTC bus conductor can be heard asking the woman to pay ₹50 for the bus fare. However, the woman, who is seen wearing a police uniform with her face covered, refuses to pay. She even refuses to move after the conductor asks her to get off the bus if she can't pay.

The conductor can be heard saying, “If you are travelling on the bus to Dharuhera (in Haryana), pay ₹50. You need to pay the amount if you are travelling.” However, the woman repeats, “You will not get it.”

After this, the bus conductor replies, “Why will you not pay? If you have to travel, you need to pay.” He also blows his whistle, signaling the driver to stop the bus so that the woman cop can get down. The police officer, however, refuses to get off the bus. She further continues to argue with the conductor over the bus fare.

Just after the video went viral on social media, Haryana Police imposed penalties on more than 50 RSRTC buses that operate on busy routes such as Gurugram and Faridabad. As a response, the Rajasthan authorities fined 26 Haryana roadways buses in their routes.

Of the 26 Haryana Roadways buses fined by Rajasthan, nine of them faced challans at Jaipur's Sindhi Camp while 17 others playing elsewhere in the state, as per India Today reports.