Harris supporter screams in little girl's face, shocking video goes viral. Watch

A shocking video from Kamala Harris' Houston rally that recently went viral shows a woman screaming in a little girl's face. The widely circulated clip was seemingly taken at the Houston Metro station outside Shell Energy Stadium, where Beyonce endorsed the vice president and campaigned alongside her on Friday. A Harris supporter was caught yelling at a young girl in a stroller (X)

Harris supporter screams in little girl's face outside Houston rally

In the viral clip, a woman wearing a light blue t-shirt can be seen bending over and shouting in the face of a child who was sitting in a stroller. Her action left onlookers appalled, with a woman carrying a “Harris/Walz” sign pulling her away from the child. Meanwhile, the father took the kid into his arms, away from the agitator's reach.

While it is unclear as to what exactly caused the confrontation, the young girl's father appeared to be holding a microphone in his hand, suggesting that he was addressing the crowd minutes before the verbal altercation. A bystander can be heard saying to the woman, “Are you not ashamed at all? Look at her face!”

The video has garnered over 21 million views so far on X, formerly Twitter, with netizens slamming the woman for her horrifying act. “What kind of unhinged psychopath screams at another person’s child like that,” remarked one user.

A second user said, “It’s not about being a Democrat, Republican or Liberal, it’s about having zero common sense and/or empathy. Extremely creepy behavior when an adult doesn’t show kindness towards another human being especially towards a child.”

While, a third noted, “What’s also very disturbing is the person holding the camera is laughing about it as it’s happening. This is getting out of control.” “That’s disgraceful…woke culture is destroying humanity and altruism,” yet another user said.