Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.19 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024

Date Temperature Sky September 12, 2024 30.29 °C Moderate rain September 13, 2024 30.24 °C Light rain September 14, 2024 24.99 °C Overcast clouds September 15, 2024 22.85 °C Heavy intensity rain September 16, 2024 29.23 °C Light rain September 17, 2024 27.25 °C Moderate rain September 18, 2024 25.97 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.75 °C Light rain Kolkata 31.09 °C Moderate rain Chennai 34.07 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.77 °C Broken clouds Hyderabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 27.32 °C Moderate rain Delhi 33.47 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 11, 2024, is 32.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.19 °C and 34.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.71 °C and 31.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.With temperatures ranging between 28.19 °C and 34.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Haryana today stands at 170.0, indicatingair quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

