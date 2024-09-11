Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.19 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Haryana today, on September 11, 2024, is 32.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.19 °C and 34.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.71 °C and 31.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.
With temperatures ranging between 28.19 °C and 34.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Haryana today stands at 170.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|September 12, 2024
|30.29 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 13, 2024
|30.24 °C
|Light rain
|September 14, 2024
|24.99 °C
|Overcast clouds
|September 15, 2024
|22.85 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|September 16, 2024
|29.23 °C
|Light rain
|September 17, 2024
|27.25 °C
|Moderate rain
|September 18, 2024
|25.97 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
