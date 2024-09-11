 Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.19 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Wednesday, Sep 11, 2024
New Delhi
Haryana Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 28.19 °C, check weather forecast for September 11, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Sep 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Haryana on September 11, 2024 here.

The temperature in Haryana today, on September 11, 2024, is 32.62 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 28.19 °C and 34.39 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 06:09 AM and will set at 06:36 PM.

Tomorrow, on Thursday, September 12, 2024, Haryana is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.71 °C and 31.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 68%.

With temperatures ranging between 28.19 °C and 34.39 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

The AQI in Haryana today stands at 170.0, indicating poor air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Haryana for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
September 12, 2024 30.29 °C Moderate rain
September 13, 2024 30.24 °C Light rain
September 14, 2024 24.99 °C Overcast clouds
September 15, 2024 22.85 °C Heavy intensity rain
September 16, 2024 29.23 °C Light rain
September 17, 2024 27.25 °C Moderate rain
September 18, 2024 25.97 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on September 11, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.75 °C Light rain
Kolkata 31.09 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 34.07 °C Light rain
Bengaluru 25.77 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 26.89 °C Overcast clouds
Ahmedabad 27.32 °C Moderate rain
Delhi 33.47 °C Moderate rain

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Haryana weather update on September 11, 2024
© 2024 HindustanTimes
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, September 11, 2024
