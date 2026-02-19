Is Galgotias' Neha Singh ‘open to work’ after AI Summit robodog fiasco? LinkedIn status sparks buzz

Hours after the robodog controversy at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 snowballed into a national debate and led to Galgotias University's exit from the event, fresh speculation erupted on social media over the professional future of Professor Neha Singh. The buzz began after Singh's LinkedIn profile showed her status as 'open to work', prompting questions over her employment status at the university. Neha Singh stirred a row after he said that a robodog, which was China-made, had been developed by the students of Galgotias University. (HT Photo) What triggered the row? The controversy unfolded at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. In a now-viral clip, Neha Singh, representing Galgotias University at the expo, introduced a robotic dog named “Orion” and said it had been developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence. She described the machine as capable of surveillance and monitoring and said it moved freely across campus. However, social media users soon claimed that the robotic dog was sourced from Chinese robotics firm Unitree Robotics. The claims quickly snowballed, triggering criticism and questions about whether the university had misrepresented the product as its own innovation.

University apologises, blames ‘ill-informed’ representative Amid mounting criticism, Galgotias University issued multiple statements. In its latest clarification, the university apologised for the “confusion” created at the summit and said its representative was “ill-informed” about the technical origins of the product. “She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press,” the statement said, referring to Singh. The university also confirmed it had vacated its stall at the expo following directions from organisers, amid reports that the conduct had caused “national embarrassment”. Also read: Exit, blame, apology and Centre's warning - Galgotias university's Chinese robodog row Has Neha Singh been fired? So far, there has been no official confirmation from Galgotias University that Neha Singh has been terminated or asked to resign. The speculation on social media started after her LinkedIn profile reflected that she is “open to work”.

Neha Singh LinkedIn profile