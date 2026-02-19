Is Galgotias' Neha Singh ‘open to work’ after AI Summit robodog fiasco? LinkedIn status sparks buzz
Galgotias robodog row: The speculation on social media started after Neha Singh's LinkedIn profile reflected that she is “open to work”.
Hours after the robodog controversy at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 snowballed into a national debate and led to Galgotias University's exit from the event, fresh speculation erupted on social media over the professional future of Professor Neha Singh. The buzz began after Singh's LinkedIn profile showed her status as 'open to work', prompting questions over her employment status at the university.
What triggered the row?
The controversy unfolded at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
In a now-viral clip, Neha Singh, representing Galgotias University at the expo, introduced a robotic dog named “Orion” and said it had been developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence. She described the machine as capable of surveillance and monitoring and said it moved freely across campus.
However, social media users soon claimed that the robotic dog was sourced from Chinese robotics firm Unitree Robotics. The claims quickly snowballed, triggering criticism and questions about whether the university had misrepresented the product as its own innovation.
University apologises, blames ‘ill-informed’ representative
Amid mounting criticism, Galgotias University issued multiple statements. In its latest clarification, the university apologised for the “confusion” created at the summit and said its representative was “ill-informed” about the technical origins of the product.
“She was not aware of the technical origins of the product and in her enthusiasm of being on camera, gave factually incorrect information even though she was not authorised to speak to the press,” the statement said, referring to Singh.
The university also confirmed it had vacated its stall at the expo following directions from organisers, amid reports that the conduct had caused “national embarrassment”.
Also read: Exit, blame, apology and Centre's warning - Galgotias university's Chinese robodog row
Has Neha Singh been fired?
So far, there has been no official confirmation from Galgotias University that Neha Singh has been terminated or asked to resign.
The speculation on social media started after her LinkedIn profile reflected that she is “open to work”.
According to her profile, Singh joined Galgotias University in November 2023 as a faculty member in Communications at the School of Management.
Before that, she worked as an Assistant Professor at Sharda University and served as a Verbal Ability mentor at Career Launcher. She previously held a position at GITAM, completed her MBA from Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya in 2006 and earned a B.Com degree from the University of Allahabad.
However, neither Singh nor the university has publicly stated that she has been fired. The LinkedIn update alone does not confirm any change in her employment status.
Professor takes ‘accountability’
In her response to the controversy, Neha Singh said it was never her intention to claim the robodog as indigenously developed.
“The controversy happened because things may not have been expressed clearly,” she told Hindustan Times.
“I take accountability that perhaps I did not communicate it properly, as it was done with a lot of energy and enthusiasm and very quickly, so I may not have come across as eloquently as I usually do.”
She also remarked that the issue was one of perspective, saying, “Your six, my nine… it’s about perspective.”