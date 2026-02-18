Vir Das hilariously reacts to Galgotias University robodog fiasco, encourages everyone to adopt an indie dog
A China-made robot dog displayed at the stall of Galgotias University grabbed the maximum attention at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
Galgotias University found itself in a storm after the university presented a Chinese robodog as its own during the India AI Impact Summit 2026. Amid the uproar, the university has now been asked to exit from the AI summit due to the backlash. Now actor-comedian Vir Das has reacted to the fiasco.
How Vir Das reacted
Vir took to his X account and wrote, “Nothing is REALLY original when you think about it. Humans are creations themselves, interacting and bursting into new forms that are derivative, all made by the great Galgotia University in the sky.”
He added, in a separate post, a picture of a dog, and wrote, “Gonna use this opportunity to encourage everyone to adopt an indie dog. They are wonderful. This is stoopee. Just told him he wasn’t made by Galgotia University.”
All about the robodog backlash
The controversy began after a video from the summit went viral in which Professor Neha Singh described the robot dog, named “Orion”, as having been developed by the university’s Centre of Excellence. In the clip, she said the robot could carry out surveillance and monitoring tasks and move freely across the campus.
Soon after, several viewers identified the machine as a commercially available quadruped robot made by Chinese firm Unitree Robotics, prompting criticism on social media and triggering a clarification from the university.
Amid the row, the Greater Noida-based university issued a clarification, stating that its professors never claimed the product as its own. The official statement from the university adds that the device was acquired from Unitree as part of its AI investments.
Another professor at the AI Summit, Dr Aishwarya Shrivastava, also reiterated the stance of the university and said that the display of the device had been misinterpreted.
"We never claimed that we manufactured it (robodog), it was only a part of our AI investment. It got misinterpreted in a big way," she told news agency ANI, adding that the university also did not try to hide the logo of the Chinese company.
People familiar with the matter have told HT that the university has been asked to empty its pavilion and leave the Impact AI Summit. Galgotias University has stated it has received no such direction from the organisers or the ministry.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSantanu Das
Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupechaRead More
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.