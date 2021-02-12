IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / 'Have to follow Indian law': Govt’s warning to Twitter
Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/RSTV Grab)
Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/RSTV Grab)
india news

'Have to follow Indian law': Govt’s warning to Twitter

  • Prasad said the government was in the favour of freedom of speech and expression but warned that the abuse of social media platforms for harms such as fake news and election manipulation will not be tolerated.
READ FULL STORY
By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:01 AM IST

Social media companies will need to follow India’s laws or face strict action, minister for electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad said in Parliament on Thursday, while adding that the government is working on new rules to make companies such as Twitter and Facebook more responsive to directions and accountable to Indian laws.

Prasad said the government was in the favour of freedom of speech and expression but warned that the abuse of social media platforms for harms such as fake news and election manipulation will not be tolerated.

“We respect social media. We also respect criticism. But we will not tolerate the misuse of social media for fake news. Today, from here in Parliament, I politely remind the companies, whether it is Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn or WhatsApp or anyone, they are free to work in India, do business, but they need to respect the Indian Constitution, they need to respect the Indian law,” he said.


The minister also drew a comparison between the January 6 attack on the US Capitol and the January 26 violence at Red Fort, saying that “certain microblogging platforms” took action in the first case but dragged their feet during the incident in India. “This double standard will not work here,” he warned.

The minister’s comments follow days of tensions between the government and Twitter over taking down more than 1,300 accounts or posts in connection with the farmers’ protest and the violence that occurred on January 26. The social media company only partially complied with the order, saying that the directions were not consistent with Indian law.

“When a company becomes a platform, you make the rules to assess what is wrong and what is right. But that doesn’t mean that the laws of India will not apply to them,” Prasad said, after telling Parliament that his ministry and the information and broadcasting ministry were working on new guidelines.

The government in reply to an unstarred question in Rajya Sabha also asserted that the rules under the IT Act, 2000, are in the process of being amended. “These Rules are being amended to make social media platforms more responsive and accountable to Indian laws. These Rules will also make digital media platforms to adhere to Code of Ethics.”

According to officials familiar with the matter, the guidelines are likely to be finalised soon to ensure that social media platforms “take responsibility” and be held accountable for the content shared on them. As intermediaries, the companies are not liable to face action for posts made by users.

“The current guidelines state that if the government asks the intermediary to take down posts, then they have to oblige,” said an official familiar with the matter, asking not to be named.

“The new guidelines are likely to strengthen the procedures so companies can’t say they are an intermediary and escape responsibility,” the official added. “They can’t use the excuse that their permissions have to come from a centre in some other part of the world. Such delays aren’t acceptable.”

The official added that ministry continuously works to update the rules and keep them in consonance with the times.

Legal experts said the row between Twitter and the government is more a question of rule of law than a free speech issue. “We have a Constitutional right to free speech but there are also restrictions that can be laid down under Article 19(2). Section 69(A) of the IT Act gives the government the right to block such content and rules have been formed. Whether that is for right or wrong is a different matter but the government has the legal power to do it,” said NS Nappinai, advocate, Supreme Court, and founder of Cyber Saathi.

“There is no option for a company, either under the law or under the rules, to not comply with the order. In this case, Twitter had to either comply or contest the directions in a court of law,” she said, adding that the company’s actions opens it up to criminal prosecution.

The intermediary guidelines, initially floated in 2018, is expected to introduce a slew of changes, including allowing government to trace unlawful content, proactively identifying and removing or disabling public access to unlawful information or content, and making it mandatory for any intermediary with more than five million users in India to be an entity to mandatorily be a company incorporated in India.

“Rule 3(2) prohibits intermediaries from knowingly hosting or publishing information which amongst other things may be ‘grossly harmful, harassing, blasphemous, defamatory, obscene, pornographic, paedophilic, libellous, invasive of another’s privacy, hateful, or racially, ethnically objectionable, disparaging, relating or encouraging money laundering or gambling, or otherwise unlawful in any manner whatever’,” the draft guidelines hosted on Meity’s website state.

Social media companies such as Twitter and Facebook function as media companies, essentially making money off ads, but refusing to take accountability for content. But legal experts have said that the nature of the laws give the government broad powers and there is little transparency around online content take downs, which leaves room for various interpretation.

Apar Gupta, Internet Freedom Foundation trustee, said that the government held public consultations on the draft guidelines. “The changes, if any have been made, are not known,” Gupta said. “This also comes on the heels of a case pending before the Supreme Court. The draft, if implemented in its current form, will result in an attack on freedom of expression. Automated take downs, say for a filter of illegality, will omit the context of the post and result in a larger take down of content. This will harm free expression and conversation on social media.”

Disclosures from Twitter to the Lumen database also showed that one of the accounts the company blocked on the government’s request was that of Rajya Sabha member Sukhram Singh Yadav, deepening questions over the government’s prerogative as well as Twitter’s conduct, which previously said that it had not taken action against accounts of journalists, activists and politicians.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Ravi Shankar Prasad
Ravi Shankar Prasad
india news

'Work in India, bring FDI, but...': RS Prasad's message to Twitter in Parliament

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:14 AM IST
The government respects social media but they can't violate India's law, Constitution, the minister said. Double standards will not be allowed, RS Prasad said in Parliament, referring to Twitter's action after US Capitol violence.
READ FULL STORY
Greta Thunberg reiterated her support to farmers protesting at Delhi borders(AFP)
Greta Thunberg reiterated her support to farmers protesting at Delhi borders(AFP)
india news

In meeting with Twitter, ministry mentions Greta's toolkit, US Capitol violence

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:32 AM IST
Twitter was told that it was not actually siding with ‘freedom of expression’, but with those who seek to abuse such freedom and provoke disturbance to public order.
READ FULL STORY
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo(REUTERS)
india news

On Twitter-India row, US says committed to supporting democratic values

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:02 AM IST
Soon after the blog was published, the ministry of information and technology took to domestic social media platform Koo, which is becoming popular by the day, to express its disappointment over the “unusual” post.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said the reason Congress leaders felt the need to go to Hathras is because the district administration geared up, not to protect the victim and her family, but to threaten them.(File Photo)
Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev said the reason Congress leaders felt the need to go to Hathras is because the district administration geared up, not to protect the victim and her family, but to threaten them.(File Photo)
india news

Hathras case: Kerala scribe, PFI members charged under PMLA

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:28 AM IST
  • ED, which probes financial crimes, said in a statement: “…probe has revealed that more than 100 crore have been deposited in the accounts of PFI over the years and a very large part of this money has been deposited in cash.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/RSTV Grab)
Minister of Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad speaks in Rajya Sabha during the Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo/RSTV Grab)
india news

'Have to follow Indian law': Govt’s warning to Twitter

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:01 AM IST
  • Prasad said the government was in the favour of freedom of speech and expression but warned that the abuse of social media platforms for harms such as fake news and election manipulation will not be tolerated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
File photo: Supreme Court of India.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Supreme Court refuses bail to anti-CAA activist Akhil Gogoi

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:51 PM IST
  • Gogoi, who is currently lodged in Guwahati Central Jail had approached the top court against the order passed by the Gauhati High Court rejecting bail on January 7 this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane addressing a press conference.(PTI file photo)
Indian Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane addressing a press conference.(PTI file photo)
india news

Present dangers cannot be ignored, says Army chief

By Rahul Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Thursday said that while the Indian Army is preparing for future conflicts, the “real and present dangers” on the country’s borders cannot be ignored
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Experts flag privacy concerns as Koo records surge in downloads

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:43 PM IST
Social media website Koo recorded a massive surge in user base, but cyber security researchers flagged potential privacy risks for users, triggering a war of words with its developers
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

To tackle low participation, House panel attendance bar may be lowered

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: With Parliamentary standing committee meetings frequently plagued by low attendance, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha authorities are set to reduce the quorum, or the bar for minimum attendance in these meetings
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

BJP govt honours critics too, says PM

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:42 PM IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) does not believe in political untouchability , stressing that his government has honoured even its critics for their role in nation-building
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

CAA to be enforced after vaccination drive: Shah

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Kolkata: The Centre will enforce the Citizenship Amendment Act, or CAA, after the drive for vaccination against the coronavirus disease gets over in the country, Union home minister Amit Shah said in West Bengal on Thursday, reaching out to an influential refugee community that is credited with helping his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) put up an impressive showing in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Health minister dispels concerns after Chhattisgarh seeks to halt Covaxin supply

By Rhythma Kaul
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:34 PM IST
New Delhi: Union health minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday dispelled concerns over Covaxin, India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech and Indian Council of Medical Research, saying it was produced after “due evaluation of pre-clinical and clinical trial data” and is “safe and immunogenic” for use
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Protector can’t adopt brutality: Top court on custodial torture

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:34 PM IST
Beating a person in a police station causes a sense of fear in society, is a matter of great public concern and such brutality on the part of the police cannot be condoned, the Supreme Court said on Thursday
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amit Shah also announced a <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>500-crore cultural centre for the Rajbongshis, setting up a statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma, a Rajbongshi leader and a social reformer from Cooch Behar. (PTI PHOTO)
Amit Shah also announced a 500-crore cultural centre for the Rajbongshis, setting up a statue of Thakur Panchanan Barma, a Rajbongshi leader and a social reformer from Cooch Behar. (PTI PHOTO)
india news

Eye on Bengal polls, Amit Shah nurtures Rajbongshi sentiments, showers sops

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:34 PM IST
  • The Rajbongshi community, the largest Scheduled Caste (SC) group of West Bengal, forms around 30% of the population in north Bengal.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Election officials in Kashmir targeted by hackers: Experts

By Binayak Dasgupta, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:33 PM IST
Election officials in Kashmir were hacked by a group that has also typically targeted people linked to India’s adversaries such as Pakistan, cyber security researchers said in a recent analysis after discovering malware and the data that was purportedly stolen from victims’ phones
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
india news

Chamoli rescue ops briefly halted as water level rises

By Neeraj Santoshi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:31 PM IST
Dehradun: Rescue and search operations were briefly halted at NTPC’s Tapovan hydel project on Thursday afternoon after police in Uttarakhand issued an alert over rising water levels in the Alaknanda river and its tributary Dhauliganga, officials said
READ FULL STORY
Close
This is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister for the fourth time in a row. He is also scheduled to meet the President and vice-president. (ANI PHOTO).
This is Bihar CM Nitish Kumar’s first visit to Delhi after becoming the chief minister for the fourth time in a row. He is also scheduled to meet the President and vice-president. (ANI PHOTO).
india news

‘A courtesy call’: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on meeting with PM Modi

By Vijay Swaroop
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 11:03 PM IST
  • The meeting with the PM and Shah, immediately after the cabinet expansion in Bihar, assumes significance following the impending cabinet expansion at the Centre. Also, it is believed that Kumar in his meeting could have raised the issue of LJP’s continuation in NDA.
READ FULL STORY
Close
External affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted that he and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne had discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific and exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. (MINT PHOTO).
External affairs minister S Jaishankar tweeted that he and his Australian counterpart Marise Payne had discussed developments in the Indo-Pacific and exchanged views on the situation in Myanmar. (MINT PHOTO).
india news

India, Australia discuss situation in Myanmar post military coup

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:21 PM IST
  • India has close ties with both the civilian and military leadership of Myanmar, and the security relationship between the two countries is crucial in view of concerns related to militant groups from the northeastern states that have bases in Myanmar.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP