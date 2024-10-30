HC grants interim bail to Darshan for 6 weeks

The Karnataka high court on Wednesday granted interim bail to actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, arrested over four months ago in a murder case, allowing him temporary release from the prison for six weeks on medical grounds, to undergo a spine surgery. Actor Darshan walks out of Central Jail after Karnataka HC granted interim bail to him in connection with the Renukaswamy murder case, in Ballari on Wednesday. (ANI)

Hours after the court order, Darshan (47), who was lodged in Ballari prison after his arrest on June 11 in the Renukaswamy murder case, was released from prison in the evening after jail authorities completed formalities on receiving the court order.

In its order, the bench of Justice S Vishwajith Shetty also laid down specific conditions, asking him to surrender his passport before the trial court and execute a personal bond of ₹2 lakh with two sureties for the like sum. The court has allowed Darshan to consult a doctor of his choice, asking him to submit a detailed medical report within a week.

“Every person, including a prisoner, has a right to get himself adequately and effectively medically treated… Health conditions if not addressed timely may lead to serious consequences risking the life and limb of a person which cannot be revived,” the bench remarked in its order.

“The medical condition of the petitioner cannot be addressed from jail, and the specialist doctor has said that surgery is required to be done in a super speciality hospital. The impending or imminent danger if surgery is not performed is clearly spelled out in the medical report,” the court noted, granting interim bail to Darshan.

A decision on his regular bail remains pending before the high court after its earlier denial by a lower court.

The high court order requires Darshan to get admitted to a hospital immediately after his release and submit a report outlining the scheduled surgery date, hospitalisation period, and any follow-up treatment needed. Darshan has also been prohibited from speaking to media or making statements on social media, especially regarding his health or the case.

He has been asked to report back to the trial court at the completion of the bail period unless further orders are issued.

Darshan, along with his friend Pavithra Gowda and 15 others are accused of abduction and murder of Renukaswamy (33), a resident of Chitradurga district. The victim, a fan of the actor, had sent obscene messages to Pavithra, which enraged Darshan, allegedly leading to his murder, according to the police. His body was found near a stormwater drain next to an apartment in Sumanahalli in Bengaluru on June 9.

During the hearing in the interim bail plea before the high court, senior advocate S Nagesh, representing Darshan, on October 28 contended that the actor’s back pain, reportedly unresponsive to physiotherapy provided in jail, necessitated a more intensive surgical approach. The state was represented by public prosecutor P Prasanna Kumar.

Reacting to the court order, Karnataka deputy chief minister D K Shivakumar said: “I will not question the verdict of the court. The government will respectfully welcome the decision of the court.”

Family of Renukaswamy declined to comment on the court granting the accused bail, but expressed their trust in the legal process. “Guilty should be punished. Bail has been granted under the legal system, we cannot comment on it. We have faith that the guilty will be punished. We have faith in law and the police. (Darshan’s) treatment is a matter for the doctor, him and the court, we don’t want to comment on it,” the victim’s father, Kashinath Shivanagoudar, said.