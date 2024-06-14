Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa case: Driver, who transported Renuka Swamy, surrenders

Kannada actor Darshan arrest case: In a major breakthrough in the murder case of a man in which a popular Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, his girlfriend Pavithra Gowda, and 11 others are accused, the driver, identified as Ravi who had taken Renuka Swamy, whose body was found later, reportedly surrendered before the deputy superintendent of police's office in Chitradurga in Karnataka on Thursday night. Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa (ANI)

Another suspect, identified as Raghu alias Raghavendra, along with others, arranged a taxi to transport Renuka Swamy to Bengaluru on June 8. All the suspects boarded Ravi's cab in Chitradurga city and arrived in Bengaluru later that evening, NDTV reported

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Following the drop-off in Bengaluru, Ravi went into hiding. He later contacted the taxi association in Chitradurga, who advised him to surrender to the police, NDTV added citing unnamed sources.

Raghu, who managed a fan club for Darshan Thoogudeepa in Chitradurga, was reportedly hired by the actor to gather information on Renuka Swamy. Renuka Swamy's wife claimed he was kidnapped near their home, the report added.

Recently, CCTV camera footage surfaced showing two cars driving away from the area where the body was dumped on the night of the murder. One of the cars is connected to the actor accused in the case.

The actor and his associates allegedly took Renuka Swamy to a shed in Bengaluru's Kamakshipalya, where Darshan is said to have beaten him with a belt while his associates struck him with sticks until he lost consciousness. He was then slammed against a wall, causing multiple fractures.

When the body was found by a food delivery rider, dogs were reportedly nibbling on it.

Darshan Thoogudeepa, popularly known as “Challenging Star”, and his associates were arrested on Tuesday for the murder of 33-year-old Renuka Swamy, a fan of the actor. Renuka Swamy, a resident of district headquarters town of Chitradurga, allegedly commented on the social media account of Pavithra Gowda, a small-time actress, accusing her of creating a rift between the actor and his wife.

He also allegedly used “indecent language” and posted offensive messages, according to police sources. Meanwhile, the Bengaluru Police have clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) within a 200-metre radius of the Annapoorneshwari Nagar police station, where the suspects are being held and questioned, prohibiting public gathering.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara on Friday denied reports that “royal treatment” was being given to Darshan Thoogudeepa and his associates at a police station, where they are held after their arrest.

He said Darshan is being given similar treatment as given to any other accused, adding that neither 'biryani' was served nor special facilities were being provided to him.