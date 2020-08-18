e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 18, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / HC seeks Maha response to PIL against begging

HC seeks Maha response to PIL against begging

india Updated: Aug 18, 2020 16:35 IST
K A Y Dodhiya
K A Y Dodhiya
Hindustantimes
         

Mumbai: The Bombay high court has directed the Maharashtra government to go through and respond to the issues raised in a public interest litigation against the alleged inaction of the state and the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) to curb begging by women and children.

The court observed that rescuing women and children, keeping them in confinement for a period of time and then releasing them would not solve the issue of begging and the state should come up with a policy in compliance with an earlier order of the high court.

A division bench of chief justice Dipankar Datta and justice Revati Mohite Dere, while hearing the PIL filed by Dhyandeshwar Darwatkar through advocate Shekhar Jagtap, was informed that a survey of the city by a Pune NGO in 2016 had revealed that about 10,000 children were begging on the streets. Jagtap submitted that his client, an activist, had been working on eradication of begging among children and women for the past six years but there had been lack of action on the part of the state and the PMC, so begging has continued unabated.

Jagtap also referred to the Prevention of Begging Act, 1959, and pointed out that the state was obliged to provide rehabilitation and reformation of persons found begging. He added that in 2016 a bench of justice A S Oka had also directed the state to frame a policy in this regard and hence, the state should be directed to do so immediately.

After hearing the submissions, the bench observed that as the issues raised in the petition were of extreme importance, it wanted advocate general Ashutosh Kumbhakoni to appear for the state in the matter and also peruse the petition and respond to it on the next hearing on August 25.

top news
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Sixth worst-hit in world’: Maharashtra has more virus cases than S Africa
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Transparency writ large in PM CARES’: RS Prasad attacks Rahul Gandhi
‘Take the right precautions’: PM Modi cautions citizens amid dengue season
‘Take the right precautions’: PM Modi cautions citizens amid dengue season
Dream11 wins IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
Dream11 wins IPL title rights at 50 percent discount
Conducting physical exams amid pandemic a challenge: DU
Conducting physical exams amid pandemic a challenge: DU
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Rohit , Vinesh among four sportspersons picked for Khel Ratna
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
Facebook ‘interfering’ with India’s electoral democracy: Congress writes to Mark Zuckerberg
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
‘Wrong President’: Michelle Obama flays Trump at Democratic Convention
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAmit ShahMS Dhoni

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In