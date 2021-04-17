IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Health infrastructure falls short amid Covid-19 surge
Medical professionals in PPE coveralls tending to a patient at a temporary Covid Care facility in New Delhi.(Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
Medical professionals in PPE coveralls tending to a patient at a temporary Covid Care facility in New Delhi.(Ajay Aggarwal / HT Photo)
india news

Health infrastructure falls short amid Covid-19 surge

Up to 90% beds in major cities like Bengaluru and Mumbai are occupied.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST
District administrations set up make-shift cremation grounds(Hindustan Times)
District administrations set up make-shift cremation grounds(Hindustan Times)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hospital beds for covid-19 patients
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP