Heavy rainfall warning for multiple states; red alert in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh

A deep depression over northeast Madhya Pradesh and a low-pressure area over West Rajasthan will trigger rainfall activities on Sunday in multiple states, including Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, according to the Indian Meteorological Department. People commute amid heavy rainfall, in Prayagraj on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

The deep depression – lay centred at 50 km north-northeast of Satna, 80 km northwest of Sidhi, and 130 km east of Khajuraho as of 11.30pm – was moving west-northwestwards at a speed of 30 kmph. The system is expected to continue its west-northwest trajectory, gradually weakening into a depression over the next 24 hours as it moves across north Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, a low-pressure area that was previously situated over southwest Rajasthan has now shifted westward. As per the latest update, this low-pressure system is located over West Rajasthan and adjoining Pakistan. The IMD predicted that this system would continue to move westwards over the next 12 hours, affecting the weather conditions in these regions.

Jharkhand, Bihar, and Chhattisgarh are likely to experience light to moderate rainfall in most places, with heavy rainfall expected at isolated spots on August 4.

In East Madhya Pradesh, heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places. West Madhya Pradesh is forecasted to receive heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy rainfall on August 4, with continued heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated spots on August 5.

East Uttar Pradesh can expect heavy to very heavy rainfall at several locations on August 4, while West Uttar Pradesh is likely to experience similar conditions at isolated places.

East Rajasthan is projected to receive extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 4, with isolated heavy rainfall continuing on August 5 and 6. West Rajasthan is also expected to witness heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated locations on August 4 and 5. The Gujarat region, including Saurashtra and Kutch, is predicted to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places on August 4.