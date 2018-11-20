High alert in Delhi, cops look for 2 suspected Jaish terrorists

Two days after the Amritsar blast, the Delhi police on Tuesday sounded an alert and released pictures of two men, suspected to be Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists who may seek to carry out an attack in the city. Police said that guest houses, hotels and paying guest accommodations where foreign students usually stay, are being scanned to trace the two.

In the photo released by the Delhi Police, the two men are seen leaning on a milestone that reads Firozpur 9 km and Delhi 360 km. Punjab’s Firozpur is 133 km from Amritsar where three persons were killed and 20 injured when two motorcycle-borne youths threw a grenade at a religious congregation on Sunday.

Police have pasted posters of the two suspects across the city and have also circulated their photos on the social media to alert people to inform the police immediately wherever and whenever the duo is spotted.

A senior officer who did not wish to be named said that they are yet to get information about the whereabouts of these men in Delhi. Police said that a warning, recently issued by the Jaish-e-Mohammed about avenging the death of its chief Maulana Masood Azhar’s nephew in an encounter in Kashmir on October 30, cannot be ruled out.

“We got inputs that they’re heading towards Delhi. We have increased the vigil in the bordering areas as well as in the city. Second-hand car dealers are being questioned and the parking lots are being scanned to spot abandoned vehicles,” the officer from the Delhi’s anti-terror special cell, said. The officer said that the district police have also been alerted to maintain high security.

First Published: Nov 20, 2018 19:16 IST