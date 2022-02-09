Home / India News / Karnataka hijab row: HC refers petitions challenging ban to larger bench
india news

Karnataka hijab row: HC refers petitions challenging ban to larger bench

The Karnataka hijab row protests have escalated across the state. The High Court was hearing a petition filed by two girl students from Udupi’s government college against the state regime’s order prohibiting them to attend classes wearing a hijab
Karnataka: Hijab row escalates, 3 more colleges deny students entry
Karnataka: Hijab row escalates, 3 more colleges deny students entry
Published on Feb 09, 2022 03:45 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday transferred the petition challenging the ban on hijab in college to a larger bench, news agency ANI reported.

Justice Krishna S Dixit who was hearing since Tuesday a batch of petitions against the Hijab ban in classrooms maintained that these matters give rise to certain constitutional questions of seminal importance in view of certain aspects of personal law. 

"In view of the enormity of questions of importance which were debated, the court is of the considered opinion that the Chief Justice should decide if a larger bench can be constituted in the subject matter," Justice Dixit said. 

"The bench was also of the view that the interim prayers should also be placed before the larger bench that may be constituted by Chief Justice Awasthi exercising his discretion," Justice Dixit noted in the order. 

The petitions were filed by some Muslim girls studying in Government Pre-University colleges in Udupi district against a ban on their entry into classrooms with their hijabs on.

 Also read: Hijab row: 2-week ban on protests near schools, colleges in Bengaluru

Protests have erupted across the state with agitations for and against wearing the headscarves by Muslim women in schools and colleges. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
hijab
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out