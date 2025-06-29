17 dead, Rs. 300 crore loss: Flash floods wreak havoc in Himachal Pradesh

At total of 17 people have lost their lives over the last one week as heavy rains-triggered flash floods wreaked havoc across Himachal Pradesh and caused infrastructural damage worth at least ₹300 crore, state minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday. Kullu: Search operation underway for missing people following flash floods triggered by cloudbursts on Wednesday, in Sainj vally of Kullu district.(PTI)

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Negi confirmed that 17 people have lost their lives so far due to rain-related incidents across the state, with flash floods reported particularly in parts of Kullu and Dharamshala.

“This time, the monsoon arrived very early. The flash floods, especially in Kullu and Dharamshala areas, have caused sudden devastation. Seventeen people have died across districts due to rain-related incidents,” he said.

According to officials aware of the matter, the death toll in the flash flood that wreaked havoc in Kangra and Kullu on June 25 has gone up to seven after the recovery of another body. The body of a minor girl, identified as Murti Devi, was recovered near the river side in Bakshahal village in Kullu district, they said.

Negi said the heavy downpour has severely disrupted road connectivity, electricity lines, and water supply schemes in several parts of the state. “In the last evening and this morning, around 37 roads were reported blocked, and nearly 47 distribution transformers (DTRs) were damaged, affecting the electricity supply. However, no National Highway is currently closed, and restoration work is actively underway,” he said.

He added that in some areas, small bridges have been washed away, further hampering local connectivity. “Initial estimates suggest that the damages caused by heavy rains in just one week have crossed ₹300 crore.”

Passenger movement was temporarily halted on the Badrinath-Rishikesh highway in Uttarakhand on Saturday after falling debris blocked the roads at Sirobgad. The heavy rainfall across several districts in Uttarakhand led to the blockage, forcing passengers travelling to Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Hemkund Sahib to stop at safe locations.

Srinagar Pauri Garhwal District Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Kumar told ANI that police presence has been established at both ends of the blocked highway. “Work is underway on a war footing to open the highway,” Kumar said, emphasising the urgency of the situation.

Meanwhile, continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand has caused severe disruptions. In a post on X, Chamoli Police said, “The Badrinath National Highway is blocked near Nandprayag and Bhanerpani. Work is underway to open the road.”

(With agency inputs)