5 killed, several missing as cloudburst triggers floods in Himachal Pradesh

At least five people lost their lives and several others remain missing after a cloudburst triggered flash floods and widespread devastation in Himachal Pradesh, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu confirmed on Thursday. The torrential rains and subsequent flooding over the past 24 hours have severely impacted Kullu and Kangra districts, damaging homes, roads, and power lines.

Speaking to ANI, Sukhu said, “So far, we have confirmation of five people who have died due to the rains and flash floods. Three persons are reported missing in the Kullu district. Rescue operations are ongoing.”

He further said that the Dharamshala area in Kangra and parts of the Himalayan belt were among the worst hit by the cloudburst.

"The damage is concentrated in areas where our Himalayas rise steeply. After the cloudburst, three people were confirmed dead, and five are missing. One person was earlier believed to be missing but was later found safe. He had moved into the forest near the roadside," the chief minister added.

He noted that around 15 houses were damaged and the road network, particularly in villages, had been severely affected.

"Roads have been badly damaged, particularly rural roads. Nearly 15 houses have collapsed due to heavy rainfall," said Sukhu.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra called the situation in rain-affected Himachal Pradesh "extremely distressing" and urged the government to heed weather warnings and prioritise rescue efforts.

In a post on X, she said, "The news of loss of life and property, and several people going missing due to heavy rainfall in many districts of Himachal Pradesh is extremely distressing. May God grant peace to the departed souls. My deepest condolences to the grieving families. I pray for the safe return of those who are missing. Relief and rescue operations are ongoing. I appeal to the government to take the weather department's warnings into account and exercise utmost caution and vigilance to ensure maximum safety."

Earlier in the day, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and property due to the ongoing downpour across several Himachal districts.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy rainfall over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and West Uttar Pradesh from June 25 to July 1.

Power infrastructure in Kangra hit

Sukhu said that the cloudburst has also damaged power infrastructure in Kangra, and some of the missing individuals were employees working at a local power project.

"There has been heavy damage to a power project in Kangra. The people who are missing were working at this power project," he said.

He added that the state has been placed on alert, and tourists should take precautions, especially around water bodies. Reassuring visitors, Sukhu stated there is no danger in travelling to the state but advised people to stay safe.

"We have issued directions to remain vigilant given the cloudbursts. Tourists are welcome to enjoy the monsoon season. There is no threat. But people must avoid going near rivers and streams," he added.

He also mentioned that the state government has issued unprecedented emergency response instructions in light of the repeated cloudburst events.

"Our government has directed all departments to act swiftly and historically. People should stay away from riverbanks," he said.

The Chief Minister added that he would be conducting a high-level review meeting with all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police on Wednesday evening to evaluate the situation and response efforts.

"We are on high alert. The kind of warnings issued demand that we stay fully prepared. We are treating this with utmost seriousness," he stated.

Tourists caught playing in raging Beas river

Despite repeated warnings to stay away from rivers and streams during the ongoing monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh, a viral video from Mandi district shows tourists playing with their children in the fast-flowing Beas River near the Panchavaktra temple.

The video, widely shared on social media on Thursday, captured people wading into the swollen river, disregarding safety advisories issued by the local administration.

Authorities have consistently warned both tourists and residents against venturing near rivers during the rainy season due to the risk of sudden surges in water levels.

Apurv Devgan, Deputy Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, once again urged the public to avoid rivers and streams during this period.

He noted that following a recent cloudburst in the Sainj Valley of Kullu district, excess water had been released from the Pandoh Dam, which could lead to a sudden rise in the Beas River’s water level downstream.

In light of these risks, Devgan stressed the importance of keeping away from the Beas River’s banks.

On Wednesday, flash floods triggered by multiple cloudbursts caused extensive damage in the Kangra and Kullu districts.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)