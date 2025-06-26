Parts of Delhi, Noida, Gurugram may receive heavy rainfall today: Weather agency

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow warning for Delhi-NCR, including North Delhi, Central Delhi, Ghaziabad, Southwest Delhi, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Shahdara, and East Delhi for today. A yellow alert signifies the need to stay aware as potentially adverse weather could cause minor disruptions. The sky will remain generally cloudy with moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated areas and thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at speeds of 30-40 kmph. On Thursday morning, the minimum temperature of Delhi was 28.6 degrees Celsius , 0.7 notches above the season's average(HT Photo)

The weather body has also predicted rain in Noida and Gurgaon.

No heat wave conditions are expected to persist in Delhi today. Temperatures are forecast to remain between 33-35°C (maximum) and 26-28°C (minimum). From June 27 onwards, the region will witness a generally cloudy sky with very light to light rain/thunderstorm/lightning. The relative humidity was 74 per cent at 8.30 am on Thursday. In morning, the minimum temperature was 28.6 °C , 0.7 notches above the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Northern Limit of Monsoon currently passes through parts of Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh. Conditions remain favorable for further advancement of the Southwest Monsoon over more parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, and remaining areas of West Uttar Pradesh within the next 24 hours.

Elsewhere, yellow warnings have also been issued for East Uttar Pradesh, West Uttar Pradesh, Haryana-Chandigarh, Himachal, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, and West Rajasthan, while orange alerts are in place for Uttarakhand, Punjab, and East Rajasthan.

Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam & Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Interior Karnataka, Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Konkan & Goa, and parts of Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Himachal Pradesh.

In the south, monsoon rains strengthened in Kerala on Thursday, flooding parts of Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur, prompting an orange alert. Chandigarh recorded its earliest monsoon onset since 2021 earlier this week.