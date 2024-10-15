Himachal Pradesh Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for October 15, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 16, 2024 23.85 °C Sky is clear October 17, 2024 24.1 °C Sky is clear October 18, 2024 23.9 °C Sky is clear October 19, 2024 23.7 °C Light rain October 20, 2024 22.77 °C Sky is clear October 21, 2024 22.92 °C Sky is clear October 22, 2024 23.65 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.88 °C Light rain Kolkata 29.78 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 25.36 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 21.33 °C Heavy intensity rain Hyderabad 27.09 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 31.55 °C Broken clouds Delhi 30.3 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Himachal Pradesh today, on October 15, 2024, is 21.89 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.5 °C and 25.05 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 05:46 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, Himachal Pradesh is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 12.52 °C and 24.87 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 31%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Himachal Pradesh for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on October 15, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

