Hindu men shower flowers on Muslims celebrating Eid in Jaipur | Video

As the country celebrates Eid with fervour and joy, a show of solidarity and brotherhood was on display in Jaipur, where some Hindu men joined the celebrations by showering Muslims with flowers. Hindu men showered flowers on Muslims who had come to celebrate Eid at Eidgah, located at Jaipur Delhi road.(X/ANI)

Hindu men showered flowers on Muslims who had come to celebrate Eid at Eidgah, located at Jaipur Delhi road, under the banner of Hindu Muslim Unity Committee. In a video, Hindu men, donning saffron scarfs, could be seen raining flowers from a height as Muslim men and children celebrate the festival downstairs.

Celebrations across India

People gathered in and around the historic Jama Masjid in Delhi to celebrate Eid and offer prayers. “This is the biggest festival of Muslims. Today, we have prayed here that the country progresses and our brotherhood should remain intact. We have also offered prayers for PM Modi that he stays healthy and lives long,” news agency ANI quoted a devotee as saying.

A foreign student studying at a university also participated in the celebrations at the mosque and said, “"Jama Masjid is a very nice place. I met many friends and people here. We prayed here together. It is one of the biggest mosques in India.”

Security measures were heightened in Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya to ensure smooth conduct of Eid prayers as police carried out foot patrols while Namaz was being offered. IG Praveen Kumar told ANI, "We are conducting continuous foot patrols to maintain peace. We are in contact with everyone and vigilant, especially during Navratri and Eid celebrations."

People gathered at Taj Mahal in Agra too to celebrate the festival and offered Namaz. Everyone, including children were seen exchanging hugs and greeting each other with the backdrop of the iconic Taj.

In Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli and Vellore, special prayers were held which were attended by over 50,000 people during Ramadan celebrations. Such huge gatherings were also seen pan India, where people gathered to offer prayers together to celebrate Eid.

Many politicians also offered greetings on the occasion. Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X to wish Eid, writing, “Greetings on Eid-ul-Fitr. May this festival enhance the spirit of hope, harmony and kindness in our society. May there be joy and success in all your endeavours. Eid Mubarak!”

With ANI inputs.