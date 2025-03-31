How to get dreamy Studio Ghibli-inspired Eid Mubarak images? Step-by-step guide

Millions of Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid ul-Fitr 2025, following the sighting of the crescent moon, known as the Shawwal, on Sunday night. This occasion, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, was observed yesterday in countries across the world. In addition to traditional observances, a new trend has taken hold this Eid: the creation of AI-generated Eid Mubarak images inspired by the worlds of Studio Ghibli(ChatGPT)

In India as well, Eid is being celebrated on Monday, after moon being sighted on Sunday. The Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the Fatehpuri mosque confirmed the moon sighting after reaching out to multiple locations across the country and gathering reports from towns nationwide.

Also read: ChatGPT's free users can now create Studio Ghibli-style AI images. Here's how to do it

In addition to traditional observances, a new trend has taken hold this Eid: the creation of AI-generated Eid Mubarak images inspired by the worlds of Studio Ghibli. Using the new Ghibli-style generator based on ChatGPT's advanced GPT-4o model, many are crafting, hand-painted Eid Mubarak greetings.

Thanks to the rollout of GPT-4o, even free-tier users now have access to this unique AI tool, allowing them to produce Ghibli-inspired artwork without a subscription. While ChatGPT Plus users can take advantage of the full range of DALL·E’s image generation features, free users can still create delightful Ghibli-style portraits, marking a major shift in how people celebrate the festival.

How to create a dreamy Ghibli-inspired Eid Mubarak picture:

To get a dreamy, Ghibli-inspired Eid image from ChatGPT, one can describe the scene in detail, including elements that evoke the soft, whimsical, and magical style characteristic of Studio Ghibli’s films.

– Upload your preferred image on ChatGPT and enter the instruction: "Ghiblify this image."

– ChatGPT will automatically transform the image into beautiful, whimsical artwork, perfect for sharing on social media.

– To get the best results from the Ghibli-style generator, experts suggest choosing a specific theme. Here are some popular suggestions that one can try:

*A village illuminated by the crescent moon.

*An Eid ul-Fitr prayer scene, lit by lanterns.

*A family gathering, with children celebrating under a starry sky.

*An Eid marketplace inspired by the vibrant, colorful world of Studio Ghibli films.

When we asked ChatGPT on how to get a dreamy Studio Ghibli-inspired image, it shared this example – "A dreamy, Ghibli-style illustration of an Eid celebration in a lush, magical garden at dusk. The sky is soft with hues of pink and orange, with glowing lanterns hanging from trees. People are dressed in colorful traditional Eid attire, enjoying festive meals, and children are running around with mehendi-covered hands. The atmosphere is peaceful, filled with joy, and the scene has a soft, painterly quality, with rich, vibrant colors and delicate details reminiscent of Studio Ghibli's enchanting style."

– Observations made so far show that the quality of the prompts plays a crucial role in the final result. For the best images, users should provide detailed and descriptive instructions, rather than vague prompts like “Eid image” or “Ramadan wishes.”

– To add an extra touch, consider including personalised Eid Mubarak messages or incorporating subtle animated effects, such as floating petals or softly glowing lanterns, to make the AI-generated images even more special.

For those seeking alternatives to the ChatGPT Ghibli generator, other programmes can also help users create similar artwork:

Grok AI: Accessible via the X app (formerly Twitter), users can simply submit an image and request the chatbot to “Turn images into Ghibli art” for free, incorporating the above-made suggestions.

Fotor App: This AI-powered photo editing tool allows users to choose the “Ghibli art” style under the “Image to Image” feature. Note that while the app offers some free functionality, AI image production is limited for non-subscribers.

Also read: How to create Ghibli-style AI images using Grok 3? Here's step-by-step guide

Gemini AI: Though Gemini AI doesn’t convert existing images into Ghibli-style art, it can still be used to create Ghibli-inspired wishes, offering a unique way to celebrate with friends and family.