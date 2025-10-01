Search
Wed, Oct 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

"Historic day": Piyush Goyal announces India-EFTA trade pact coming into force

PTI |
Published on: Oct 01, 2025 08:02 pm IST

Piyush Goyal said the pact will unlock new opportunities for trade, investment and job creation, benefiting people and businesses.

New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) The free trade agreement between India and the four European nations bloc EFTA has come into force, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Wednesday.

He said the pact will unlock new opportunities for trade, investment and job creation, benefiting people and businesses.

Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal speaks during an event.(ANI File)
Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal speaks during an event.(ANI File)

"Truly a historic day, as the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) comes into force," he said in a post on X.

Head of the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research Guy Parmelin said, "Today marks the entry into force of the Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) between EFTA and India".

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News with including Bihar Chunav and TVK Rally Stampede Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / "Historic day": Piyush Goyal announces India-EFTA trade pact coming into force
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On