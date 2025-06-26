Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at a Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit on Thursday, said India has zero tolerance for terrorism and that the members of the SCO should condemn terrorism. During the Defence Ministers' Meeting in China's Qingdao, Singh urged members to unite against terrorism and extremism. Rajnath Singh attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers' Meeting in Qingdao.(REUTERS)

"We have shown that epicentres of terrorism are no longer safe and we will not hesitate to target them," Singh said.

“The biggest challenges in our region are related to peace, security and trust deficit,” Singh stated during his address. “India believes that reformed multilateralism can help build cooperation to prevent conflict between countries by creating mechanisms for dialogue and collaboration. No country, however large and powerful, can manage alone.”

Singh emphasised that the root of these issues lies in the growing threat of radicalisation, extremism, and terrorism. “Peace and prosperity cannot co-exist with terrorism and proliferation of Weapons of Mass Destruction in the hands of non-state actors and terror groups,” he said. “Dealing with these challenges requires decisive action and we must unite in our fight against these evils for our collective safety and security.”

Speaking about Operation Sindoor and Pahalgam terror attack, Singh said that India has a right to defend itself and punish the perpetrators.

"The pattern of Pahalgam terror attack matches with LeT's previous terror attacks in India. In exercising its right to defend against terrorism and pre-empt as well as deter further cross border terrorist attacks, India on 7th May 2025 successfully launched Operation Sindoor to dismantle cross border terrorist infrastructure," Singh said.

"We reiterate the need to hold the perpetrators, organizers, financiers and sponsors of reprehensible acts of terrorism, including cross border terrorism accountable and bring them to justice," the Defence Minister added.