How are Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections ‘different’ for Omar Abdullah?

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that the upcoming assembly elections are the first under the Union Territory status, with Ladakh excluded and the first since the changes made on August 5, 2019, which he described as a ‘betrayal.’ National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah.(HT_PRINT)

In a veiled reference to banned Jamaat-e-Islami backed independent candidates, the National Conference vice president said that in this election, parties that had stayed away from the polls for 30 to 35 years are participating. There are new factors whose impact will become clear later.

Taking a swipe at Lok Sabha MP from Baramulla Engineer Rashid, Omar Abdullah said that Rashid’s connections are elsewhere, he receives signals from other sources and acts according to those signals.

He claimed that Rashid’s attacks are solely directed against the National Conference, indicating he has been fielded to target the party.



Engineer Rashid has been accused by the National Conference and the Peoples Democratic Party of being a proxy for the Bharatiya Janata Party. They allege that he was granted bail just before the elections to split votes and benefit the saffron party.

Omar Abdullah also accused the BJP of using money to gather people for Prime Minister Modi's rally on September 19, the day after the first phase of polls in the Union Territory.



As many as 30,000 people are expected to attend the Prime Minister's rally, which the BJP plans to hold at Sher-e-Kashmir Park.

“Earlier, the Prime Minister addressed a rally by gathering government employees. I will see if the BJP can win a seat from Kashmir and then I will acknowledge them. Anyone can hold a rally,” said Omar.

Abdullah also said that the Prime Minister has nothing to offer the people of Jammu and Kashmir and keeps talking about dynastic politics. He added that if the prime minister had genuinely worked for the region, there would be a proper report card for the development achieved.