‘How did this happen?’: Priyanka questions Centre on Pahalgam attack in Lok Sabha

Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday questioned why the government did not explain how the April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam took place, even as ministers spoke at length on various aspects of national security. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, during the Operation Sindoor debate, questioned the Centre over the "lack" of security personnel in Pahalgam.(ANI File )

“I heard the speeches of defence minister Rajnath Singh and other ministers. They spoke about everything, including Operation Sindoor, terrorism, national security, and even gave a history lesson, but one thing was missing: how exactly did the Pahalgam attack happen on April 22?” she said in the Lok Sabha.

Priyanka Gandhi said the government had, for some time, been engaged in “publicity” claiming that terrorism in Kashmir had been eradicated and that complete peace had returned to the Valley.

“Even the Prime Minister gave several speeches, urging citizens to visit Kashmir. I have often seen calls asking people to buy land there, claiming that there is peace, calm, and a secure atmosphere in the region,” she said.

She said the weather in Baisaran Valley on April 22 was pleasant, and like every other day, a crowd of around 1,000 to 1,500 people had gathered there.

“The route to Baisaran is not easy. People have to ride horses and cross rough terrain to reach there. Many families had come, with children playing on trampolines and ziplines. Shubham Dwivedi was having tea with his wife when four terrorists opened fire and killed him in front of her… While 26 people were selectively targeted and killed, there was no security present,” she said.

The Congress leader questioned why there was no deployment of security personnel in the area, and not even basic first aid arrangements were in place.

“People went there trusting the government, but were left to the mercy of God. Is the responsibility of this country’s security not with the defence minister? Is it not with the home minister?” Priyanka Gandhi asked.