How VD Satheesan edged out KC Venugopal for Kerala’s top post

In his 25-year-long career as a Kerala lawmaker, Vadassery Damodaran Satheesan had never been considered even for a ministerial berth. But now, the 61-year-old is set to take oath as the next chief minister of the southern state, overcoming a stiff challenge from Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal. Another key factor was the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) support for Satheesan. (PTI)

Venugopal, widely considered a confidant of the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, had the “overwhelming support” of many party legislators, parliamentarians and senior leaders. When Congress observers Mukul Wasnik and Ajay Maken met the 63 Congress lawmakers on May 7, “there was an overwhelming support for Venugopal,” said a senior party leader.

Days later, when Rahul Gandhi consulted nine senior Congress leaders from Kerala, six of them backed Venugopal and only two Satheesan, said leaders aware of developments. One leader took a neutral stand.

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But Satheesan did not throw in the towel. When he met Gandhi on May 10, he reminded the former Congress chief how he revived the party after the 2021 defeat, raised key issues as the leader of the Opposition in the state, didn’t promote factionalism, and alleged that Venugopal was using his clout as a key figure in the party structure. In a rare show of defiance, he stuck to his demand for the top post. Another claimant, senior leader Ramesh Chennithala, had left the race last week.

“All UDF constituents wanted Satheesan,” Revolutionary Socialist Party MP NK Premachandran told HT. “Last five years he fought like a leader and became the face of the UDF. He was innovative and didn’t join any group but had a strong stand on political issues. His focus was on development, health and higher education.”

In the assembly polls, the UDF had won its most handsome victory in a generation. But as the Congress dithered on its CM announcement, protests erupted in Kerala. Warring factions took out marches in support of their leaders. On Tuesday, when Gandhi met former Kerala state unit chiefs, he asked if the protests were engineered. He was told that there was a genuine outpouring of anger.

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By Wednesday, when Gandhi met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for a final round of discussion, they had assessed public sentiment that was clearly in favour of Satheesan.

“One of the key factors considered by the Congress brass was the two by-elections that would be inevitable if Venugopal was made the CM. Venugopal had to win an assembly seat for himself in the next six months and secure Congress’ victory in the Alappuzha Lok Sabha seat, which he would vacate. Venugopal had assured victory but the high command could not discount the possibility of sabotage by Satheesan and his loyalists,” said a Congress leader, requesting anonymity.

Another key factor was the Indian Union Muslim League’s (IUML) support for Satheesan. The IUML, which won 22 seats, attributed the UDF’s success to Satheesan’s efforts to build “Team UDF” and maintained that the public mood was for Satheesan.

“We told the Congress to take into account the public sentiments and how UDF supporters might react. We have also said a leader who has mass support should be made the CM,” said IUML leader ET Mohammed Basheer.

A section of the Congress maintained that the high command dropped its plan to promote Venugopal as they felt it would perhaps go against the sentiments of the organisation. “It also sent a message that Gandhi respects the organisation’s sentiments and that Venugopal has an important role to play at the national level.”

“The decision also helps Venugopal as he avoided a bitter feud in Kerala and strengthened his position with the central leadership,” said a second Congress leader, who also pointed out Gandhi’s decision to remove Captain Amarinder Singh six months before the Punjab polls in 2022 and making Charanjit Singh Channi the CM cost the party in the elections, which the Aam Aadmi Party won.

After the announcement, both leaders struck a conciliatory tone.

“Both [Venugopal and Chennithala] are my leaders and my seniors. I’m junior to them. They have helped a lot with this wonderful victory. As general secretary organisation, he [Venugopal] helped a lot in the elections. It is his state. He is an MP from Keralam and Ramesh Chennithala was the campaign committee chairman. He was my leader for a long time. I was with him. The party selected me to lead Keralam... There are many factors. Why should the CLP meeting adopt a resolution to entrust the Congress president? Because the Congress president and other leaders have to discuss with many others. Many other factors should be considered,” Satheesan said.

More than two hours after Satheesan’s name was announced, Venugopal tweeted, “Best wishes to my dear colleague Sh. @vdsatheesan on being chosen as the next CM of Keralam! We all welcome the Congress high command’s decision, the party is supreme. We will work together for the welfare and development of Keralam!”

The party’s Kerala in-charge Deepa Dasmunshi said Kharge consulted both Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. A senior leader said the final decision was conveyed to Venugopal on Thursday morning when he went to meet Rahul at the latter’s residence.

Supporters of Venugopal said he held an important role and was a crucial support to Gandhi in Parliament. “He has emerged as the second-in-command of the Congress in Parliament and deftly negotiates with the government and presiding officers. The Congress is undergoing organisational revamp and Venugopal has a key role to play,” said a party general secretary, requesting anonymity.