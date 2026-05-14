Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    VD Satheesan swearing-in as Kerala CM likely on May 18; 21 ministers to be inducted

    The swearing-in ceremony for Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan is likely to be held on May 18.

    Updated on: May 14, 2026 8:24 PM IST
    By HT News Desk
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    VD Satheesan is likely to be sworn in as the next Chief Minister of Kerala on May 18, with the Congress-led alliance expected to induct a full 21-member cabinet.

    Congress leader VD Satheesan during a press conference after being announced as the next Chief Minister of Kerala, at Cantonment House, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, May 14, 2026. (PTI)
    Congress leader VD Satheesan during a press conference after being announced as the next Chief Minister of Kerala, at Cantonment House, in Thiruvananthapuram, Thursday, May 14, 2026. (PTI)

    The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) on Thursday unanimously elected Satheesan as its leader in the Assembly, according to a PTI report.

    Follow here for live updates on Kerala CM pick

    What is happening in Kerala?

    The resolution was moved at the CLP meeting by Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chief Sunny Joseph and seconded by senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

    Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala was absent from the meeting but sent a letter extending his support to V D Satheesan, sources said.

    The CLP meeting took place hours after the All India Congress Committee formally announced Satheesan as the next chief minister. Party leaders are now expected to meet Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar and submit letters of support from the United Democratic Front alliance partners.

    Also Read | For new Kerala CM VD Satheesan, political rewards did not come easy

    10-day wait for Kerala's CM pick

    The big announcement came ten days after Congress-led United Democratic Front won in Kerala after ending a decade of Left rule in the state.

    After the election results were announced on May 4, other states got their new chief ministers and governments in place, while the Congress’ delay in naming its CM pick caused a stir in Kerala.

    The decision comes after several leaders of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) and former chiefs of Congress' Kerala unit met with party's high-command in Delhi to discuss and pick a name.

    Among the three frontrunners for the top job were, along with Satheesan, were KC Venugopal and Ramesh Chennithala.

    • HT News Desk
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      HT News Desk

      Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
    Home/India News/VD Satheesan Swearing-in As Kerala CM Likely On May 18; 21 Ministers To Be Inducted
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes