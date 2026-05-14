Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: Congress legislature party to meet today, may end CM suspense
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: The announcement comes as the Congress high command indicated that the suspense over Kerala’s next Chief Minister is expected to end on Thursday, nearly 10 days after the Assembly election results were declared.
- 1 Mins agoKerala CM announcement LIVE updates: Suspense builds in Cong CM race as supporters gather at leaders' homes in Kerala
- 9 Mins agoKerala CM announcement LIVE updates: UDF allies’ intervention delayed Kerala CM decision, says NSS gen secy
- 13 Mins agoKerala CM announcement LIVE updates: Kerala CLP meeting on May 14 to elect legislative leader
- 15 Mins agoKerala CM announcement LIVE updates: What is happening in Kerala CM race?
- 32 Mins agoAfter 10 days of suspense, Congress expected to announce Kerala CM today
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: The Congress Legislature Party (CLP) meeting is scheduled to be held at the KPCC headquarters on Thursday afternoon to elect its legislative leader, as the party moves towards announcing its chief ministerial candidate for Kerala. While all three other states and the Union territory of Puducherry that went to polls together now have new chief ministers, Kerala is yet to know its next CM with Congress failing to announce its pick for the post even after nearly 10 days of the declaration of results....Read More
CLP meeting on May 14
According to a statement issued on Wednesday by KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, the CLP meeting will take place at 1 pm on May 14.
The announcement comes as the Congress high command indicated that the suspense over Kerala’s next Chief Minister is expected to end on Thursday, nearly 10 days after the Assembly election results were declared.
Kerala government news | Key points
-Ever since Congress-led bloc won in Kerala with 102 out the total 140 seats in the state assembly, several names have emerged as potential candidates for the post of chief minister — most prominently: KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.
-Following a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s residence in New Delhi, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the leadership had completed discussions on the matter.
-“As authorised by the members of the CLP in Kerala, the Congress high command has completed all discussions, and the decision on who the next Chief Minister of Kerala will be will be announced tomorrow,” Ramesh told reporters.
-The Congress-led UDF secured a more than two-thirds majority in the Kerala Assembly elections, but the party has since been engaged in prolonged consultations over the leadership issue amid lobbying by different camps and protests by workers at the grassroots level.
-AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the prominent names being considered for the post.
-Rahul Gandhi has held separate discussions with several Kerala leaders and former state Congress chiefs in recent days to assess the political situation before the high command moves towards a final decision.
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: Suspense builds in Cong CM race as supporters gather at leaders' homes in Kerala
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: In Kerala, the homes of Congress Chief Minister hopefuls Ramesh Chennithala and V D Satheesan remained crowded on Wednesday with anxious supporters through the day as suspense over the party's leadership choice continued.
The wait finally eased late in the evening when AICC general secretary Jairam Ramesh, speaking in New Delhi, said the Congress high command would announce its decision on Thursday.
AICC general secretary for organisation, K C Venugopal, Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Kerala assembly, Satheesan, and senior party leader Chennithala are among those in the race for the top post after the Congress-led UDF swept the April 9 elections.
As word spread that the Congress high command would take a final call after Rahul Gandhi met party president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday evening, the homes of CM hopefuls Chennithala in Vazhuthacaud, Thiruvananthapuram, and Satheesan in Aluva near Kochi became centres of tense anticipation. (PTI)
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: UDF allies’ intervention delayed Kerala CM decision, says NSS gen secy
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: NSS general secretary G Sukumaran Nair said on Wednesday that UDF coalition partners, including the IUML, should not have interfered in the Kerala chief minister selection process and that their intervention had delayed the decision.
Nair claimed that not just the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), but other UDF coalition parties also interfered in the selection process, which was an internal matter of the Congress. They should not have interfered or backed any of the leaders under consideration for the post, he said.
"The delay in a decision by the Congress central leadership is due to this interference. If not, the decision would have come much earlier," he said.
Nair also claimed that there was some mystery behind the poster campaigns in support of the three leaders -- K C Venugopal, V D Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala. (PTI)
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: Kerala CLP meeting on May 14 to elect legislative leader
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: The CLP meeting is scheduled to be held at the KPCC headquarters here on Thursday afternoon to elect its legislative leader, as the party moves towards announcing its chief ministerial candidate for Kerala.
According to a statement issued on Wednesday by KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, the Congress Legislature Party meeting will be held at 1 pm on May 14.
The announcement came as the Congress high command indicated that the suspense over the next chief minister of Kerala would end on Thursday, nearly 10 days after the Assembly election results were declared.
After a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter's residence in New Delhi, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the leadership had completed discussions on the issue. (PTI)
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: What is happening in Kerala CM race?
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh has now announced that discussions within the party have been completed and Kerala's chief minister will be announced today.
The wait for a chief minister for Kerala is expected to end soon, over a week after assembly election results were announced, as Congress may announce its pick for the top job after much discussions and deliberations.
Several Congress' Kerala leaders, including five former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee chiefs (KPCC), United Democratic Front convenor, KPCC disciplinary committee chief and three KPCC working presidents, met Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday to discuss and pick a chief minister for Kerala.
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: After 10 days of suspense, Congress expected to announce Kerala CM today
Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: The Congress on Wednesday said it will announce its chief ministerial pick for Kerala on Thursday, ending days of suspense, intense discussions and marathon consultations within the party after the Congress-led UDF’s sweeping victory in the Assembly elections.