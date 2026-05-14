Kerala CM announcement LIVE updates: Congress legislature party to meet today, may end CM suspense

CLP meeting on May 14

According to a statement issued on Wednesday by KPCC chief Sunny Joseph, the CLP meeting will take place at 1 pm on May 14.

The announcement comes as the Congress high command indicated that the suspense over Kerala’s next Chief Minister is expected to end on Thursday, nearly 10 days after the Assembly election results were declared.

Kerala government news | Key points

-Ever since Congress-led bloc won in Kerala with 102 out the total 140 seats in the state assembly, several names have emerged as potential candidates for the post of chief minister — most prominently: KC Venugopal, VD Satheesan and Ramesh Chennithala.

-Following a meeting between Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge at the latter’s residence in New Delhi, party general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the leadership had completed discussions on the matter.

-“As authorised by the members of the CLP in Kerala, the Congress high command has completed all discussions, and the decision on who the next Chief Minister of Kerala will be will be announced tomorrow,” Ramesh told reporters.

-The Congress-led UDF secured a more than two-thirds majority in the Kerala Assembly elections, but the party has since been engaged in prolonged consultations over the leadership issue amid lobbying by different camps and protests by workers at the grassroots level.

-AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, Leader of the Opposition in the outgoing Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan, and senior party leader Ramesh Chennithala are among the prominent names being considered for the post.

-Rahul Gandhi has held separate discussions with several Kerala leaders and former state Congress chiefs in recent days to assess the political situation before the high command moves towards a final decision.