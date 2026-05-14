Keralam CM-designate VD Satheesan's shoutout to Congress leader KC Venugopal: 'He played key role'

Keralam chief minister-designate VD Satheesan on Thursday credited senior Congress leader KC Venugopal — who was a frontrunner in the CM race — for playing a crucial role in his elevation to the top post. L: Kerala CM-designate VD Satheesan | R: Senior Kerala Congress leader KC Venugopal (PTI and ANI)

Shortly after being named by Congress leadership as the chief minister pick, Satheesan said in a press conference that Venugopal coordinated all activities of the AICC and extended "immense" support throughout the process. Track live updates on Kerala govt formation here

Satheesan's shoutout to Venugopal Addressing reporters after his selection, Satheesan said he viewed the responsibility not as a personal achievement but as "something divine". He also acknowledged senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala as his leader and stressed that only collective effort could build a "new Kerala".

“I do not see this position as a personal achievement, but as something divine. It was KC Venugopal who coordinated all the activities of the AICC. His support was immense. Ramesh Chennithala is also my leader. I will take all of them into complete confidence,” Satheesan said, according to news agency ANI.

Seeking support from all sections of society, Satheesan said no individual could transform the state alone and that teamwork would be central to his government's functioning.

"I seek the support of every section of people in Keralam. Only a collective effort can build a new Keralam. No one can do it alone; a team can achieve it," he added.

KC Venugopal welcomed the party high command’s decision to name VD Satheesan as Kerala’s next chief minister.

“The final decision has come, and the Congress high command decided VD Satheesan as the Chief Ministerial candidate for Keralam Government. I am welcoming that decision wholeheartedly,” Venugopal told reporters in Delhi shortly after the announcement.