Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    How VD Satheesan edged out Congress leadership pick KC Venugopal in race to be Keralam CM

    While KC Venugopal was the preferred choice of the Congress leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi, VD Satheesan garnered public support.

    Updated on: May 14, 2026 1:18 PM IST
    By Saubhadra Chatterji
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Outgoing Leader of the Opposition in Kerala assembly VD Satheesan was named as the new chief minister of Kerala, eleven days after the poll results were declared on May 4.

    Congress in a press conference announced that VD Satheesan will be the next Kerala CM.

    Deepa Dasmunshi, general secretary in charge of Kerala announced, “The Congress legislature party met at Thiruvananthapuram and unanimously authorised Congress president to select the CLP leader.

    Track live updates on Kerala government formation here

    Congress president held extensive discussions with the Congress parliamentary party leader (Sonia Gandhi) and Leader of the Opposition (Rahul Gandhi) and many other leaders including former PCC chiefs. Based on all these discussions it has been decided that VD Satheesan has been appointed as the leader of the Congress Legislative Party.”

    According to a senior Congress leader, while KC Venugopal was the preferred choice of the Congress leadership, especially Rahul Gandhi, Satheesan garnered public support and had the backing of the party organization and allies including Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).

    On Thursday morning, Venugopal met former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi.

    Earlier, it was planned to announce the CM at a Congress legislative party meeting in Kerala but the party leadership decided to announce the name at 24 Akbar Road in the national Capital on Thursday.

    • Saubhadra Chatterji
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Saubhadra Chatterji

      Saubhadra Chatterji is Deputy Political Editor at the Hindustan Times. He writes on both politics and policies.

    recommendedIcon
    Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
    Home/India News/How VD Satheesan Edged Out Congress Leadership Pick KC Venugopal In Race To Be Keralam CM
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    • shineLogo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes