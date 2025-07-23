‘Hurts Islamic sentiments’: BJP slams Akhilesh Yadav's mosque visit. SP chief responds

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday slammed the meeting held by Akhilesh Yadav inside a mosque on the Parliament Street in the national capital. BJP also lodged an objection to Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav's attire during the visit.(@MPDharmendraYdv )

BJP Minority Morcha National President Jamal Siddiqui, while condemning the meeting, alleged that there was a “political meeting” inside the mosque.

“I condemn the way Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav has conducted a meeting in the pious mosque in front of the Parliament,” Siddique told ANI.

He further “condemned” the imam of the mosque, Mohibbullah Nadvi, for letting the visit happened in this way, adding that he was a “religious teacher and Muslims' representative.” Nadvi is also a member of Samajwadi Party.

Siddique also lodged an objection to Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav's attire during the visit, saying it hurts religious sentiments of the Muslim community.

“The way Dimple Yadav is sitting with bare back and head against the code of conduct of Mosque, hurts Islamic sentiments worldwide,” the BJP leader said.

Demanding action against the SP chief and his wife, Siddique said that they would file an FIR against them. “This shows Akhilesh Yadav thinks all Islamic religious places are in his pocket...” Siddique said, adding that the BJP and its minority morcha would protest the visit.

Siddique also targeted AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. “Why are so-called representatives of Muslims like Asaduddin Owaisi, hidden now?” he questioned.

‘BJP wants people to stay divided’: Akhilesh Yadav

Responding to the BJP's remarks, Yadav said that “faith connects” people. “We stand with any religion or faith that connects people,” Yadav said.

“However, the BJP wants people to stay divided, not united,” he said. He further said that he had “faith in all faiths”, adding that the BJP's “tool” is religion.

Akhilesh's wife Dimple Yadav also refuted allegations of a “political meeting” inside the mosque, while accusing the BJP of “misleading” people, according to ANI.

“There was no meeting going on there. BJP's intention has always been to mislead…” Dimple said.