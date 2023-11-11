'I have come here to apologise': PM Modi in Telangana; consoles Madiga leader on stage

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended a Madiga rally in Secunderabad in Telangana in a major reach out to the Dalit community in tune with BJP's promise of an OBC chief minister if it comes to power in Telangana. Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi leader Manda Krishna Madiga burst into tears as he shared the dais with PM Modi. No Prime Minister has ever attended a meeting of the Madigas, Manda Krishna Madiga said as PM Modi stood up with folded hands. PM Modi hugging and consoling Manda Krishna Madiga who became emotional at the rally in Secunderabad on Saturday.

After Manda Krishna Madiga, PM Modi addressed the gathering and said, "I have not come here to seek anything from you. I have come here to apologise for all the political parties which deceived you after Independence."

The Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi has been demanding sub-categorisation of reservations for the Scheduled Caste communities for over three decades. Madigas are one of the biggest constituents of the scheduled castes in Telangana. Madigas is a Dalit community that historically worked as leather workers and manual scavengers. "My brother Krishna, you have got many aides in your struggle. From today, you have one more," PM Modi said.

"I am here today to apologise for all the political parties, all the political leaders who have broken their promises to you," PM Modi said.

"Telangana is at a crucial juncture in history. The government which has been in power for the last 10 years could not fulfil the dreams of the people. The Telangana government has betrayed the Madiga community. Who can forget how the Congress put a roadblock in the formation of Telangana? But when Telangana was formed after so many sacrifices, that BRS leader went to thank the Congress, forgetting you people. During the Telangana movement, he promised that a Dalit would become the CM. But then he himself captured the CM seat," PM Modi said adding that the government gave irrigation scam instead of irrigation schemes to the people of Telangana.

"Beware of both the Congress and the BRS. Both of them are anti-Dalit. BRS insulted Ambedkar by demanding a new Constitution. The Congress too opposed Ambedkar and did not allow him to win elections twice. It is because of the Congress that Babasaheb was not conferred with Bharat Ratna," PM Modi said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Poulomi Ghosh Poulomi Ghosh is a journalist with Hindustan Times, New Delhi. ...view detail