I was in pain, so jail officials arranged physiotherapy… BJP made it an issue: Satyendar Jain

Former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, who was released from jail on October 18 after 19 months spoke about his experience, the controversy over the massages he received from fellow inmates, his role in the Aam Aadmi Party now and the party’s prospects in next year’s Delhi elections. Edited excerpts from an interview: Satyendar Jain (PTI)

You were the first AAP minister to be jailed. Were you expecting this?

It was very unexpected. Even though Arvind Kejriwal used to say that those working with AAP may have to go to jail, we thought that he was saying it to motivate us. I did not know that it [the incarceration] would be so long… The case was lodged in August 2017, and in the last seven years, they have not been able to complete the investigation.

Videos that emerged from your prison cell stoked controversy. The BJP alleged that you were enjoying massages from other undertrials, and had servants in jail.

There was no servant. I underwent surgery twice while in jail, and doctors asked me to adhere to bed-rest strictly. I was unable to sweep the floor or do any other work. A young undertrial used to voluntarily clean the area outside my cell. He said he was young and wanted to work to keep himself healthy. He said that I was like a father figure to him, and he wanted to clean my cell… They [BJP leaders] falsely made it a big issue.

What about [the video of] the massage?

I was in severe pain [after the surgery], and doctors had advised me to undergo physiotherapy daily -- but the physiotherapist was only available one day of the week. They [prison authorities] arranged a guy with some idea about physiotherapy. This person provided physiotherapy to me, which gave me some relief. It was the duty of the jail administration to provide me with physiotherapy.

There was a time when most of the top leaders including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and you were in jail. How did you react to that? Did you have doubts about AAP’s survival?

It [the incarceration] was pre-decided. They [the BJP] wanted to arrest Kejriwal, and believed that these arrests would break the AAP’s unity. But it did not work… Leaders of other parties are afraid of going to jail… But AAP leaders are honest and they are not scared of being jailed. Several leaders [of other political parties] joined the BJP when allegations of corruption were made against them, but none of the AAP leaders compromised.

You have been released, but you are not back in the cabinet. So, what role are you playing for the AAP now?

I am meeting party workers and people and preparing for the upcoming elections, which are in a few months. We are explaining to the people how the AAP has worked for them.

What feedback have you been getting from the people?

The people are troubled, and are demanding to know why the BJP put innocent AAP leaders in jail. The people of the country do not like such a witch-hunt. In my case, the investigation could not be completed in seven years, but they still put me in jail for such a long time. They should let the court decide the case.

The British also made political arrests but kept leaders together in jail. All of us – Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Sanjay Singh and me – were kept in separate cells. It was clear that the arrests were part of a conspiracy to harass and break us.

Corruption allegations dominate the political narrative right now. The BJP and the Congress have made corruption an issue in these elections. What impact will this have on the AAP in the upcoming polls?

If we [AAP leaders] were corrupt, we would not be providing free power and water to the people of Delhi. The other state governments pay electricity companies and get kickbacks. The people understand this clearly. The people know that even after seven years, investigation [into corruption cases against me] is incomplete… They know that if AAP leaders were corrupt, they could have joined the BJP. The washing machine of the BJP is open for the corrupt… We did not join the BJP because we are not corrupt.

What issues will the AAP focus on in the elections? Do you see any anti-incumbency because the AAP has been in power for the last 10 years?

Our election plan is to continue the work we are doing for the people of Delhi. We are telling people that if the BJP wins, it will undo everything we have done. They will shut down mohalla clinics and Delhi’s excellent government schools, end free electricity, water, and bus rides for women, as well as free pilgrimages for the elderly… I see a strong pro-incumbency in favour of the AAP.

The BJP has not said that they will stop these schemes. How can you say so?

The BJP has openly said that they will stop “free ki revdi”. What is that? Free electricity, free water, free education. In many of our meetings, BJP workers ask why “revdi” should be given to people. We are not providing free services to the families of politicians and their children, we are providing benefits to the people. These are not freebies, these are their rights. The people pay taxes, and we are only returning that money to them.