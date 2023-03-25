IMA calls nationwide protest against Rajasthan's Right to Health Act

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday announced that it will observe a nationwide black day on March 27 to protest against Rajasthan's Right to Health (RTH) Bill, which was recently passed in the state assembly amid medical professionals' demand to roll it back. Doctors across the state, including IMA's Rajasthan chapter, have been protesting against the Act, that gives rights to every resident to avail free of cost treatment along with ‘emergency treatment’ without prepayment at any health institution in the state. Private hospital doctors stage a protest against Rajasthan right to health bill, in Jaipur. (ANI)

The RTH Bill was passed in the assembly on March 21, making Rajasthan the first ever state to form a law protecting the rights of patients to access equitable healthcare services.

Also read: Rajasthan minister says no scope to amend health bill

According to the Act, any patient can avail free treatment at public health institutions, which further bars government and private hospitals from refusing treatment. Patients can also avail ‘emergency treatment’ at public health institution, health care establishment and designated health care centres without a prepayment. A separate fund will also be formed for free treatment in private hospitals.

However, healthcare professionals have been objecting certain clauses of the Act where the term ‘medical emergency’ has not been defined clearly and asked how the expenses will be reimbursed to private hospitals. They have also raised concerns over setting up of a grievance redressal committee to address patients' complaints.

IMA has asked all states to observe the black day by wearing black badges and show solidarity with Rajasthan doctors. It also urged the regional branches to pass resolution against the RTH Act.

Rajasthan health minister Parsadi Lal Meena had earlier said that there is no scope to amend the bill.

“When this bill has been unanimously passed in the assembly and a law has been made, then everyone has to accept it and no one can disobey the law,” he had said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON