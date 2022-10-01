IMD predicts heavy rainfall in these states during next three days

Isolated heavy rainfall spell over South Peninsular India is expected today and decrease significantly thereafter, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). A cyclonic circulation is likely to emerge into the northeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal which will result in an increase in rainfall activity with isolated heavy spells over East India from October 2.

The weather forecasting agency said that a cyclonic circulation lies over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast and an east-west trough runs from cyclonic circulation over Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Andhra Pradesh coast to Coastal Karnataka.

Under the influence of these systems, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are expected to receive widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells of rain on Saturday. IMD has made a similar forecast for East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim for October 4.

Odisha is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall with isolated heavy spells till October 4, with the possibility of very heavy rainfall in some places on October 3 and 4. Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal are expected to receive light to moderate rainfall during the next two to three days.

“Fairly widespread/widespread light/moderate rainfall with isolated heavy falls & thunderstorm/lightning very likely over Andaman & Nicobar Islands on 30th, 01st, 03rd & 04th; Assam & Meghalaya on 02nd, 03rd & 04th and over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 01st, 02nd & 3rd October, 2022,” IMD said in a release.

IMD also issued a long-range forecast of rainfall for the post-monsoon season in which it said normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except some regions of Northwest India and some parts of Northeast India where below normal rainfall is likely. It further stated that the monthly rainfall over the country as a whole is likely to be normal.

"During October 2022, normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of India except small pockets of the southernmost region and northernmost part of the country. Monthly rainfall over the country as a whole during October 2022 is most likely to be above normal (>115 per cent of Long Period Average (LPA))," it added.

