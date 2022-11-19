Imran Khan praises India’s foreign policy again, says it’s ‘free and independent

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan praised India's foreign policy yet again. Addressing his ‘long march’ virtually on Saturday, Khan, the chairperson of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said that India's foreign policy is free and independent.

Speaking about India's decision to buy oil from Russia, Khan said, "I must take the example of India. The country became free along with us and now look at its foreign policy. It pursues a free and independent foreign policy. India stood by its decision, saying that they will buy oil from Russia," news agency ANI reported.

Lauding the Modi government's purchase of Russian oil in line with its national interests even in the face of pressure from the West amid the Ukraine war, Imran Khan said that India and the United States were QUAD allies but it (India) still decided to purchase oil from Russia in the interest of the citizens.

Last week, the United States treasury secretary Janet Yellen had said that India could buy as much Russian oil as it wants to, including at prices above a G7-imposed price cap mechanism, if it steered clear of Western insurance, finance and maritime services bound by the cap, a report by Reuters said.

Imran Khan, who is leading the long march in Pakistan to force early elections in the country, has time and again praised India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Khan had previously lauded India's foreign policy in October by saying that India was able to import oil from Russia at will while Pakistan was a slave to the West as it was unable to take fearless decisions for the welfare of its citizens.

And earlier in November, Khan while praising the Modi government, said that it enjoyed dignified ties with the United States.

(With inputs from agencies)

