Former Pak PM Imran Khan lauds PM Modi: 'How many properties does...'

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan gave Prime Minister Narendra Modi's example while criticising Pakistan Muslim League (N) supremo Nawaz Shariff for owning billions of worth of properties outside Pakistan.

In a video that has reportedly been shared on social media, Khan is heard saying, "no other leader except Nawaz in the world has properties worth billions."

"Tell me about one country whose Premier or leader has a billions worth of properties outside the country. Even in our neighbouring country, how many properties does PM Modi has outside India?" he reportedly added, during his comments while addressing a public gathering in Pakistan.

The former Pak PM had earlier praised India for buying the discounted oil from Russia despite “pressure from the US” and said that his administration had also been working on the same line with the help of an independent foreign policy.

He had then also slammed Pakistan Muslim League (N)-led government for "running around like a headless chicken with the economy in a tailspin".

"Despite being part of the Quad, India sustained pressure from the US and bought discounted Russian oil to provide relief to the masses. This is what our govt was working to achieve with the help of an independent foreign policy," Imran Khan had said while retweeting a piece of information about the reduction of petrol and diesel prices in India.

(With ANI inputs)