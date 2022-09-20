Imran Khan's latest 'slip of tongue': 'Atta 100/ litre'. Watch

Imran Khan, who in his initial public life earned global fame with his talent as a sportsperson, has often gained attention for his statements as a politician. Many of these comments have been criticised and some have been outrightly mocked. His most recent ‘slip of tongue’ is in focus for the wrong usage of a measuring unit. Flour is not measured in liters, the Internet has been pointing out ever since the comment surfaced.

“Atta dugna ho gaya hai. Humare daur me ₹50 - ek kilo aata tha. Aaj wo Karachi ke ander sau rupaiye litre se upar chala gaya hai. (The price of flour has doubled. In our time, what costed ₹50 for a kg… has now passed ₹100/ litre mark in Karachi),” the cricketer-turned-politician said. He was lashing out at his successor Shehbaz Sharif’s government, claiming that the new Pakistan prime minister has failed in controlling the price hike in the country dealing with multiple economic challenges. The remarks were reported to have been made last week and since then, have been widely circulated on the Internet.

As mentioned before, this is not the first time that Imran Khan has made comments that have been widely shared, albeit, not for the right reasons. Earlier, this year, before his government collapsed, and he had visited Russia - just at the time the Ukraine war started, he was criticised for his “exciting times” comment. “What a time to come, so much excitement,” he had been quoted as saying.

Among many other of his comments that have stirred controversy, one is on Osama Bin Laden. "I will never forget how we Pakistanis were embarrassed when the Americans came into Abbottabad and killed Osama bin Laden, martyred him," he had said on the United States operation to eliminate the terrorist.

