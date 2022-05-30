In criticism of AAP over Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, BJP refers to Kumar Vishwas

As a political row has broken out following the murder of singer-turned-Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala who was shot by suspected rival gang members of Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, the BJP has now referred to Kumar Vishwas's claim before the Punjab election that Arvind Kejriwal had links with Khalistani sympathisers. Also Read: CCTV footage shows two cars trailing Sidhu Moose Wala's SUV before killing

"Dr Kumar Vishwas, former founder member of AAP, had warned of Arvind Kejriwal's dalliance with forces that are inimical to Punjab's peace and security," BJP's Amit Malviya tweeted, adding, "It has just been a little over 2 months and we can already see the dangerous footprints of the bloody game that is afoot. Scary."

The Aam Aadmi Party has come under fire after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead two days after the Bhagwant Mann government withdrew his security cover. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar, who is a close aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, claimed responsibility for the murder which is being seen as a retaliation to Vicky Midhukhera's killing.

Ahead of the Punjab election 2022, Kumar Vishwas brought a serious allegation against Kejriwal saying Khalistani sympathisers used to come to Arvind Kejriwal's place during the last election in Punjab (2017). Kejriwal had dismissed the allegations and said Bhagat Singh was also called a terrorist by the British.

Expressing shock over Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday appealed to everyone to stay calm. "I am Shocked and Deeply saddened by the gruesome murder of Siddhu Moosewala. Nobody involved will be spared. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fans across the world. I appeal everyone to stay calm," he tweeted.

मन बहुत ख़राब है।सबको पता था,अभी भी सबको पता है।पर सब अपने-अपने टुच्चे स्वार्थों की पूर्ति के कारण चुप हैं।अकेला बोलता था,बोल रहा हूँ।मुझे प्यार करने वाले कहते हैं “आप क्यूँ इतना सच बोल-बोलकर सबको नाराज़ करते रहते हो ?”

समझ में नहीं आता आत्मा की सुनूँ या जैसा चल रहा है चलने दूँ😢 — Dr Kumar Vishvas (@DrKumarVishwas) May 29, 2022

Kumar Vishwas on Sunday posted a cryptic tweet without naming Sidhu Moosewala or Kejriwal in which he wrote, "I feel very sad. Everybody knew. Now also, everybody knows...I do not understand whether to listen to the soul or let it go as it is."

